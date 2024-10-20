Organisms that cannot prepare organic food and depend on plants directly or indirectly for food are called heterotrophs. What is the important function of heterotrophs like fungi in the ecosystem?
The term "tube within a tube" is used for roundworms and annelids because:
The similarity of forearm bone structures among humans and cats is an example of:
Which of the following is a characteristic of sponges that is not found in other animals?
Which of the following is true about gastrulation?
Carefully study the matching of column 1 with column 2 and identify the option that correctly describes the X, Y, and Z.
Pick the option that correctly includes the features of bilaterally symmetrical animals.
1. They have similar anatomical parts that are mirror images along a midline
2. They are all triploblastic animals.
3. Their body has distinct anterior and posterior ends.
4. They are all acoelomate
5. Most of the organs and structures in their bodies are paired.