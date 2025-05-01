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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does gene duplication contribute to the formation of gene families?
A
Gene duplication restricts genetic variation and prevents the formation of new gene families.
B
Gene duplication only occurs in non-coding regions and does not affect gene families.
C
Gene duplication is unrelated to the formation of gene families.
D
Gene duplication allows for multiple copies of a gene to evolve independently, potentially leading to new functions.
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