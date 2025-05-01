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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why might natural selection complicate the use of molecular clocks in phylogenetic analysis?
A
Natural selection can cause certain mutations to spread more quickly, disrupting the constant mutation rate assumption.
B
Natural selection has no impact on mutation rates.
C
Natural selection results in mutations that are always neutral.
D
Natural selection causes the complete elimination of mutations.
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