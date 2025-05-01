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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogenetics and Genome Evolution / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between orthologous and paralogous genes?
A
Paralogous genes are the result of speciation events, while orthologous genes are the result of gene duplication events.
B
Orthologous genes are non-homologous, while paralogous genes are homologous.
C
Orthologous genes and paralogous genes both result from gene duplication.
D
Orthologous genes are the result of speciation events, while paralogous genes are the result of gene duplication events.
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