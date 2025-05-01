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Population Ecology
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Population Ecology
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Ecology / Problem 1
Problem 1
Identify the species that will have a Type II survivorship curve.
A
Blackbirds (Turdus merula)
B
Humans (Homo sapiens)
C
Elephants (Loxodonta africana)
D
Houseflies (Musca domestica)
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