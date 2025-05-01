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Population Ecology
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Population Ecology
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Ecology / Problem 2
Problem 2
If 100 snakes were captured, marked, and released into the wild, and then 50 were captured again a few days later, only 10 were marked. What would be the population estimate?
A
250
B
500
C
750
D
1000
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