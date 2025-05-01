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Population Ecology
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Population Ecology
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Ecology / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following data is required to create a detailed life table for a species' cohort?
A
Age-specific survivorship
B
Age-specific fecundity
C
Both a and b
D
Neither a nor b
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