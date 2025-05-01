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Review of the Cell Cycle
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Review of the Cell Cycle
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11. Cell Division / Review of the Cell Cycle / Problem 2
Problem 2
What significant changes occur during prometaphase?
A
Chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite poles
B
Chromosomes align at the cell equator
C
The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes
D
Chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle forms
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