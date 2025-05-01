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Review of the Cell Cycle
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Review of the Cell Cycle
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11. Cell Division / Review of the Cell Cycle / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a key event that occurs during prophase?
A
The condensation of chromatin into chromosomes
B
The breakdown of the nuclear envelope
C
Separation of sister chromatids
D
Alignment of chromosomes at the equatorial plane
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