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Review of the Cell Cycle
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Review of the Cell Cycle
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11. Cell Division / Review of the Cell Cycle / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why is cytokinesis necessary following mitosis?
A
To align chromosomes at the cell equator
B
To separate the cytoplasm and form two distinct cells
C
To reform the nuclear envelope
D
To condense DNA into chromosomes
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