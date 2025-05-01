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The Biological Species Concept
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The Biological Species Concept
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23. Speciation / The Biological Species Concept / Problem 4
Problem 4
Consider a scenario where two fish species live in the same lake but spawn at different times of the year. This is an example of which type of barrier?
A
Hybrid inviability (postzygotic barrier)
B
Behavioral isolation (prezygotic barrier)
C
Temporal isolation (prezygotic barrier)
D
Mechanical isolation (prezygotic barrier)
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