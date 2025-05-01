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The Biological Species Concept
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The Biological Species Concept
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23. Speciation / The Biological Species Concept / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic barrier?
A
Temporal isolation
B
Mechanical isolation
C
Behavioral isolation
D
Hybrid sterility
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