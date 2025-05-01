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The Biological Species Concept
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The Biological Species Concept
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23. Speciation / The Biological Species Concept / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines the biological species concept?
A
A group of organisms that share similar physical characteristics
B
A group of organisms that have the same number of chromosomes
C
A group of organisms that occupy the same ecological niche
D
A group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring
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