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The Fossil Record
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The Fossil Record
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24. History of Life on Earth / The Fossil Record / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does relative dating determine the age of a fossil?
A
By examining the color of the fossil.
B
By comparing the fossil's depth within sedimentary rock layers.
C
By analyzing the fossil's DNA sequences.
D
By measuring the fossil's circumference.
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