Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
The Fossil Record
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
The Fossil Record
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 3
Next
24. History of Life on Earth / The Fossil Record / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the principle behind radiometric dating?
A
The movement of tectonic plates.
B
The layering of sedimentary rocks.
C
The decay of radioactive isotopes over time.
D
The erosion of fossils by weather elements.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options