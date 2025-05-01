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The Fossil Record
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Problem 3
The Fossil Record
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24. History of Life on Earth / The Fossil Record / Problem 3
Problem 3
What challenges exist in analyzing DNA from soft tissue fossils?
A
DNA degradation over time due to environmental exposure
B
The inability to identify the species from which the DNA originated
C
The presence of excessive mineral content
D
The fossil's interference with radiometric dating techniques
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