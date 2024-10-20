AP® biology midterm Flashcards
AP® biology midterm
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of the mitochondria?
To produce ATP through cellular respiration.Define homeostasis.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
To synthesize proteins.Explain the process of osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the significance of the Calvin cycle?
It converts carbon dioxide into glucose in photosynthesis.Describe the structure of a DNA molecule.
A double helix composed of nucleotides with a sugar-phosphate backbone.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells; meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.Define natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
To absorb light energy for the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose.Explain the concept of genetic drift.
A change in allele frequencies due to random events in a population.What is the function of the cell membrane?
To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.Describe the process of transcription.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is an enzyme and its function?
A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
To bring amino acids to the ribosome during translation.Define the term 'ecosystem'.
A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
It provides a model for understanding genetic variation in a population.Explain the process of cellular respiration.
The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.Describe the role of the endoplasmic reticulum.
To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.