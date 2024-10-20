AP® biology midterm Flashcards

Skip to main content
AP® biology midterm

AP® biology midterm
  • What is the primary function of the mitochondria?
    To produce ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Define homeostasis.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
    To synthesize proteins.
  • Explain the process of osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the significance of the Calvin cycle?
    It converts carbon dioxide into glucose in photosynthesis.
  • Describe the structure of a DNA molecule.
    A double helix composed of nucleotides with a sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins for secretion.
  • What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
    Mitosis results in two identical cells; meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.
  • Define natural selection.
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
    To absorb light energy for the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
  • Explain the concept of genetic drift.
    A change in allele frequencies due to random events in a population.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • Describe the process of transcription.
    The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is an enzyme and its function?
    A protein that acts as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    To bring amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
  • Define the term 'ecosystem'.
    A community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment.
  • What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
    It provides a model for understanding genetic variation in a population.
  • Explain the process of cellular respiration.
    The process of breaking down glucose to produce ATP.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Describe the role of the endoplasmic reticulum.
    To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.