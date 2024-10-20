Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 1 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 1 practice test
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • What type of bond holds the secondary structure of proteins together?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
    They act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions.
  • What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fats?
    Saturated fats have no double bonds; unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds.
  • What is the function of nucleic acids?
    To store and transmit genetic information.
  • What is the basic structure of a nucleotide?
    A phosphate group, a sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
    It determines the characteristics and function of the amino acid.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in cells?
    They provide energy and structural support.
  • What is a dehydration synthesis reaction?
    A reaction that joins two molecules by removing water.
  • What is the function of lipids in biological systems?
    Energy storage, insulation, and making up cell membranes.
  • What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.
  • What is an example of a polysaccharide?
    Starch, glycogen, or cellulose.
  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
    The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.
  • What is the role of water in biological systems?
    Solvent, temperature regulation, and chemical reactions.
  • What is the function of phospholipids in cells?
    They form the bilayer of cell membranes.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's properties?
    They contribute to water's high specific heat and cohesion.
  • What is the importance of carbon in biological molecules?
    Carbon's ability to form four bonds makes it versatile for building complex molecules.
  • What is the role of ATP in cells?
    It serves as the main energy currency in cells.
  • What is the function of ribosomes?
    They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.
  • What is the role of chaperone proteins?
    They assist in the proper folding of proteins.