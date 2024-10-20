AP® biology unit 1 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 1 practice test
What is the primary structure of a protein?
The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.What type of bond holds the secondary structure of proteins together?
Hydrogen bonds.What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
They act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions.What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fats?
Saturated fats have no double bonds; unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds.What is the function of nucleic acids?
To store and transmit genetic information.What is the basic structure of a nucleotide?
A phosphate group, a sugar, and a nitrogenous base.What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
It determines the characteristics and function of the amino acid.What is the role of carbohydrates in cells?
They provide energy and structural support.What is a dehydration synthesis reaction?
A reaction that joins two molecules by removing water.What is the function of lipids in biological systems?
Energy storage, insulation, and making up cell membranes.What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.What is an example of a polysaccharide?
Starch, glycogen, or cellulose.What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.What is the role of water in biological systems?
Solvent, temperature regulation, and chemical reactions.What is the function of phospholipids in cells?
They form the bilayer of cell membranes.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's properties?
They contribute to water's high specific heat and cohesion.What is the importance of carbon in biological molecules?
Carbon's ability to form four bonds makes it versatile for building complex molecules.What is the role of ATP in cells?
It serves as the main energy currency in cells.What is the function of ribosomes?
They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.What is the role of chaperone proteins?
They assist in the proper folding of proteins.