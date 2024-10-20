AP® biology unit 2 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 2 practice test
What is the primary function of the cell membrane?
To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.Describe the fluid mosaic model of the cell membrane.
A model that depicts the cell membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on the fluid lipid bilayer.What role do ribosomes play in a cell?
Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for storage or transport out of the cell.Explain the process of osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the role of mitochondria in the cell?
To produce ATP through cellular respiration.Define active transport.
The movement of molecules across a cell membrane using energy, typically against their concentration gradient.What is the function of lysosomes?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.How do plant cells differ from animal cells?
Plant cells have a cell wall, chloroplasts, and a large central vacuole, which animal cells do not.What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum?
To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.Describe the structure of a phospholipid.
A molecule with a hydrophilic head and two hydrophobic tails.What is facilitated diffusion?
The passive transport of molecules across a membrane via transport proteins.What is the function of chloroplasts?
To conduct photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.Explain the role of the cytoskeleton.
To provide structural support, shape, and facilitate movement within the cell.What is the significance of the nucleus in a cell?
It houses the cell's DNA and controls the cell's activities.How do vesicles function in a cell?
To transport materials within the cell and to the cell membrane.What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells?
To provide structure and protection.What is the function of peroxisomes?
To break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.Describe the process of endocytosis.
The process by which cells engulf external substances, bringing them into the cell.