AP® biology unit 2 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 2 practice test
  • What is the primary function of the cell membrane?
    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • Describe the fluid mosaic model of the cell membrane.
    A model that depicts the cell membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on the fluid lipid bilayer.
  • What role do ribosomes play in a cell?
    Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis.
  • How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for storage or transport out of the cell.
  • Explain the process of osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the role of mitochondria in the cell?
    To produce ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Define active transport.
    The movement of molecules across a cell membrane using energy, typically against their concentration gradient.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • How do plant cells differ from animal cells?
    Plant cells have a cell wall, chloroplasts, and a large central vacuole, which animal cells do not.
  • What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.
  • Describe the structure of a phospholipid.
    A molecule with a hydrophilic head and two hydrophobic tails.
  • What is facilitated diffusion?
    The passive transport of molecules across a membrane via transport proteins.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts?
    To conduct photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.
  • Explain the role of the cytoskeleton.
    To provide structural support, shape, and facilitate movement within the cell.
  • What is the significance of the nucleus in a cell?
    It houses the cell's DNA and controls the cell's activities.
  • How do vesicles function in a cell?
    To transport materials within the cell and to the cell membrane.
  • What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells?
    To provide structure and protection.
  • What is the function of peroxisomes?
    To break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.
  • Describe the process of endocytosis.
    The process by which cells engulf external substances, bringing them into the cell.