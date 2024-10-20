Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 3 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 3
  • What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
    To speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.
  • How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
    Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to a point, but high temperatures can denature enzymes.
  • What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
    ATP acts as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular activities.
  • Describe the induced fit model of enzyme activity.
    The enzyme changes shape to better fit the substrate, enhancing the reaction.
  • What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
    Competitive inhibitors bind to the active site, while non-competitive inhibitors bind elsewhere, altering enzyme function.
  • What is the significance of the active site in an enzyme?
    The active site is where the substrate binds and the reaction occurs.
  • How do pH levels affect enzyme activity?
    Enzymes have an optimal pH range and can be denatured by extreme pH levels.
  • What is a coenzyme and its role in enzymatic reactions?
    A coenzyme is an organic molecule that assists enzymes in catalyzing reactions.
  • Explain the concept of enzyme saturation.
    Enzyme saturation occurs when all active sites are occupied, and reaction rate plateaus.
  • What is feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways?
    A process where the end product of a pathway inhibits an upstream process.
  • How do allosteric regulators affect enzyme activity?
    They bind to sites other than the active site, causing conformational changes that affect activity.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
    NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming NADH when reduced.
  • Describe the lock and key model of enzyme activity.
    The substrate fits perfectly into the enzyme's active site, like a key in a lock.
  • What is the effect of enzyme concentration on reaction rate?
    Increasing enzyme concentration generally increases reaction rate, up to a point.
  • What is the role of ribozymes in cells?
    Ribozymes are RNA molecules that catalyze specific biochemical reactions.
  • How do enzymes achieve specificity for their substrates?
    Through the unique shape and chemical environment of their active sites.
  • What is the function of a prosthetic group in an enzyme?
    A non-protein component that is permanently attached to an enzyme and is essential for its activity.
  • What is the Michaelis-Menten constant (Km)?
    Km is the substrate concentration at which the reaction rate is half of its maximum value.
  • How does substrate concentration affect enzyme activity?
    Increased substrate concentration increases reaction rate until the enzyme is saturated.
  • What is the role of cofactors in enzymatic reactions?
    Cofactors are non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions.