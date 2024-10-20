AP® biology unit 3 Flashcards
AP® biology unit 3
What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
To speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to a point, but high temperatures can denature enzymes.What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
ATP acts as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular activities.Describe the induced fit model of enzyme activity.
The enzyme changes shape to better fit the substrate, enhancing the reaction.What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
Competitive inhibitors bind to the active site, while non-competitive inhibitors bind elsewhere, altering enzyme function.What is the significance of the active site in an enzyme?
The active site is where the substrate binds and the reaction occurs.How do pH levels affect enzyme activity?
Enzymes have an optimal pH range and can be denatured by extreme pH levels.What is a coenzyme and its role in enzymatic reactions?
A coenzyme is an organic molecule that assists enzymes in catalyzing reactions.Explain the concept of enzyme saturation.
Enzyme saturation occurs when all active sites are occupied, and reaction rate plateaus.What is feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways?
A process where the end product of a pathway inhibits an upstream process.How do allosteric regulators affect enzyme activity?
They bind to sites other than the active site, causing conformational changes that affect activity.What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier, becoming NADH when reduced.Describe the lock and key model of enzyme activity.
The substrate fits perfectly into the enzyme's active site, like a key in a lock.What is the effect of enzyme concentration on reaction rate?
Increasing enzyme concentration generally increases reaction rate, up to a point.What is the role of ribozymes in cells?
Ribozymes are RNA molecules that catalyze specific biochemical reactions.How do enzymes achieve specificity for their substrates?
Through the unique shape and chemical environment of their active sites.What is the function of a prosthetic group in an enzyme?
A non-protein component that is permanently attached to an enzyme and is essential for its activity.What is the Michaelis-Menten constant (Km)?
Km is the substrate concentration at which the reaction rate is half of its maximum value.How does substrate concentration affect enzyme activity?
Increased substrate concentration increases reaction rate until the enzyme is saturated.What is the role of cofactors in enzymatic reactions?
Cofactors are non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions.