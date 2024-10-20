Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 4 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 4 practice test
  • What is the role of the cell cycle in multicellular organisms?
    The cell cycle is responsible for growth, repair, and reproduction of cells.
  • Describe the phases of the cell cycle.
    The cell cycle includes interphase (G1, S, G2) and mitotic phase (mitosis and cytokinesis).
  • What occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle?
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase.
  • How do cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) regulate the cell cycle?
    Cyclins bind to CDKs, activating them to regulate progression through the cell cycle.
  • What is the significance of the G1 checkpoint in the cell cycle?
    The G1 checkpoint ensures the cell is ready for DNA synthesis.
  • Explain the process of mitosis.
    Mitosis is the division of a cell's nucleus into two genetically identical nuclei.
  • What is the function of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
    Spindle fibers help separate the chromosomes during mitosis.
  • How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
    In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs via cleavage furrow; in plant cells, a cell plate forms.
  • What is apoptosis and why is it important?
    Apoptosis is programmed cell death, crucial for development and maintaining cell health.
  • Describe the role of p53 in the cell cycle.
    p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that regulates the cell cycle and prevents cancer.
  • What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors?
    Benign tumors are non-cancerous and do not spread; malignant tumors are cancerous and can invade other tissues.
  • How do proto-oncogenes and oncogenes relate to cancer?
    Proto-oncogenes promote cell growth; mutations can turn them into oncogenes, leading to cancer.
  • What is the role of telomeres in cell division?
    Telomeres protect chromosome ends and shorten with each cell division, limiting cell lifespan.
  • Explain the concept of contact inhibition.
    Contact inhibition is the cessation of cell division when cells touch each other, preventing overgrowth.
  • What is the significance of the metaphase checkpoint?
    The metaphase checkpoint ensures all chromosomes are properly aligned before anaphase.
  • How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
    Meiosis introduces genetic diversity through crossing over and independent assortment.
  • What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
    Mitosis results in two identical cells; meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.
  • What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?
    Growth factors are proteins that stimulate cell division and survival.
  • How does the environment influence the cell cycle?
    Environmental factors like nutrients and signals can regulate cell cycle progression.
  • What is the function of the G2 checkpoint?
    The G2 checkpoint ensures all DNA is replicated and undamaged before mitosis.