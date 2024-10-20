AP® biology unit 4 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 4 practice test
What is the role of the cell cycle in multicellular organisms?
The cell cycle is responsible for growth, repair, and reproduction of cells.Describe the phases of the cell cycle.
The cell cycle includes interphase (G1, S, G2) and mitotic phase (mitosis and cytokinesis).What occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle?
DNA replication occurs during the S phase.How do cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) regulate the cell cycle?
Cyclins bind to CDKs, activating them to regulate progression through the cell cycle.What is the significance of the G1 checkpoint in the cell cycle?
The G1 checkpoint ensures the cell is ready for DNA synthesis.Explain the process of mitosis.
Mitosis is the division of a cell's nucleus into two genetically identical nuclei.What is the function of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
Spindle fibers help separate the chromosomes during mitosis.How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs via cleavage furrow; in plant cells, a cell plate forms.What is apoptosis and why is it important?
Apoptosis is programmed cell death, crucial for development and maintaining cell health.Describe the role of p53 in the cell cycle.
p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that regulates the cell cycle and prevents cancer.What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors?
Benign tumors are non-cancerous and do not spread; malignant tumors are cancerous and can invade other tissues.How do proto-oncogenes and oncogenes relate to cancer?
Proto-oncogenes promote cell growth; mutations can turn them into oncogenes, leading to cancer.What is the role of telomeres in cell division?
Telomeres protect chromosome ends and shorten with each cell division, limiting cell lifespan.Explain the concept of contact inhibition.
Contact inhibition is the cessation of cell division when cells touch each other, preventing overgrowth.What is the significance of the metaphase checkpoint?
The metaphase checkpoint ensures all chromosomes are properly aligned before anaphase.How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
Meiosis introduces genetic diversity through crossing over and independent assortment.What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells; meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?
Growth factors are proteins that stimulate cell division and survival.How does the environment influence the cell cycle?
Environmental factors like nutrients and signals can regulate cell cycle progression.What is the function of the G2 checkpoint?
The G2 checkpoint ensures all DNA is replicated and undamaged before mitosis.