AP® biology unit 5 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 5 practice test
What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?
DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing chain.Describe the process of crossing over during meiosis.
Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis.What is the significance of the S phase in the cell cycle?
The S phase is when DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.How does independent assortment contribute to genetic variation?
Independent assortment is the random distribution of maternal and paternal chromosomes into gametes during meiosis.What is the function of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
Spindle fibers help separate the chromosomes into the daughter cells during cell division.Explain the difference between a gene and an allele.
A gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.What is the purpose of a test cross in genetics?
A test cross determines the genotype of an individual with a dominant phenotype by crossing it with a homozygous recessive individual.Define the term 'genetic linkage'.
Genetic linkage is the tendency of genes located close together on a chromosome to be inherited together.What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by following a strand of DNA as a template.How does a mutation in a DNA sequence affect protein synthesis?
A mutation can alter the amino acid sequence of a protein, potentially affecting its function.What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis produces four genetically diverse gametes.Describe the function of telomeres in DNA replication.
Telomeres protect the ends of chromosomes from deterioration during replication.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
The central dogma describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.Explain the concept of codominance in genetics.
Codominance occurs when both alleles in a heterozygote are fully expressed, resulting in a phenotype that shows both traits.What is the function of ribosomes in the cell?
Ribosomes are the site of protein synthesis, where mRNA is translated into polypeptides.How does the law of segregation apply to gamete formation?
The law of segregation states that alleles separate during gamete formation, ensuring each gamete carries only one allele for each gene.What is the role of tRNA in translation?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome, matching its anticodon with codons on the mRNA.Describe the process of DNA replication.
DNA replication is the process of making a copy of DNA, involving unwinding the double helix and synthesizing new strands.What is a karyotype and what is its purpose?
A karyotype is a visual representation of an individual's chromosomes, used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.Explain the concept of incomplete dominance.
Incomplete dominance occurs when the phenotype of a heterozygote is intermediate between the phenotypes of the homozygotes.