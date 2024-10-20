AP® biology unit 6 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 6 practice test
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat enzyme is responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix during replication?
HelicaseWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
Carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomesWhat is a mutation?
A change in the DNA sequenceWhat is the function of tRNA?
Transfers amino acids to the ribosomeWhat is the purpose of a promoter in transcription?
Initiates transcription by binding RNA polymeraseWhat is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regionsWhat is the role of ribosomes in the cell?
Site of protein synthesisWhat is a codon?
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acidWhat is the function of DNA polymerase?
Synthesizes new DNA strandsWhat is the significance of the genetic code being universal?
Same codons specify the same amino acids in all organismsWhat is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
Synthesizes RNA from a DNA templateWhat is a frameshift mutation?
Insertion or deletion of nucleotides that alters the reading frameWhat is the function of a spliceosome?
Removes introns from pre-mRNAWhat is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?
Pairs with the complementary codon on mRNAWhat is the function of a start codon?
Signals the start of translationWhat is the role of a stop codon?
Signals the end of translationWhat is the difference between transcription and translation?
Transcription is DNA to RNA; translation is RNA to proteinWhat is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
Stabilizes mRNA and aids in export from the nucleusWhat is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
Increase the transcription of specific genes