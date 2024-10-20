Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 6 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 6 practice test
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What enzyme is responsible for unwinding the DNA double helix during replication?
    Helicase
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    Carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the DNA sequence
  • What is the function of tRNA?
    Transfers amino acids to the ribosome
  • What is the purpose of a promoter in transcription?
    Initiates transcription by binding RNA polymerase
  • What is the difference between introns and exons?
    Introns are non-coding regions; exons are coding regions
  • What is the role of ribosomes in the cell?
    Site of protein synthesis
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase?
    Synthesizes new DNA strands
  • What is the significance of the genetic code being universal?
    Same codons specify the same amino acids in all organisms
  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
    Synthesizes RNA from a DNA template
  • What is a frameshift mutation?
    Insertion or deletion of nucleotides that alters the reading frame
  • What is the function of a spliceosome?
    Removes introns from pre-mRNA
  • What is the role of the anticodon in tRNA?
    Pairs with the complementary codon on mRNA
  • What is the function of a start codon?
    Signals the start of translation
  • What is the role of a stop codon?
    Signals the end of translation
  • What is the difference between transcription and translation?
    Transcription is DNA to RNA; translation is RNA to protein
  • What is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
    Stabilizes mRNA and aids in export from the nucleus
  • What is the role of enhancers in gene expression?
    Increase the transcription of specific genes