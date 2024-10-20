Skip to main content
AP® biology unit 7 practice test Flashcards

AP® biology unit 7 practice test
1/20
  • What is the primary function of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?
    To synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides.
  • How does the lac operon regulate gene expression in prokaryotes?
    It uses a repressor that binds to the operator to inhibit transcription in the absence of lactose.
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    To carry the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.
  • What is the significance of the TATA box in transcription?
    It is a DNA sequence that indicates where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.
  • Describe the process of transcription.
    The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is the function of ribosomes in the cell?
    To facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins.
  • How do mutations in DNA affect protein synthesis?
    They can alter the amino acid sequence, potentially affecting protein function.
  • What is the difference between introns and exons?
    Introns are non-coding regions removed from mRNA; exons are coding regions that remain.
  • What is the role of tRNA in translation?
    To bring amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the mRNA codons.
  • Explain the concept of a codon.
    A sequence of three nucleotides that corresponds to a specific amino acid.
  • What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
    To synthesize RNA by following a strand of DNA.
  • How does alternative splicing contribute to protein diversity?
    By allowing a single gene to code for multiple proteins.
  • What is the role of the promoter region in gene expression?
    To initiate transcription by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase.
  • Describe the process of translation.
    The synthesis of proteins from mRNA at the ribosome.
  • What is the function of a repressor protein in gene regulation?
    To bind to the operator and block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription.
  • How do enhancers influence gene expression?
    They increase the rate of transcription by binding transcription factors.
  • What is the role of the spliceosome in mRNA processing?
    To remove introns and splice together exons.
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • How does epigenetic modification affect gene expression?
    By altering DNA accessibility and chromatin structure without changing the sequence.
  • What is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
    To protect mRNA from degradation and assist in export from the nucleus.