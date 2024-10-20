AP® biology unit 7 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 7 practice test
What is the primary function of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?
To synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides.How does the lac operon regulate gene expression in prokaryotes?
It uses a repressor that binds to the operator to inhibit transcription in the absence of lactose.What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
To carry the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.What is the significance of the TATA box in transcription?
It is a DNA sequence that indicates where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.Describe the process of transcription.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is the function of ribosomes in the cell?
To facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins.How do mutations in DNA affect protein synthesis?
They can alter the amino acid sequence, potentially affecting protein function.What is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions removed from mRNA; exons are coding regions that remain.What is the role of tRNA in translation?
To bring amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the mRNA codons.Explain the concept of a codon.
A sequence of three nucleotides that corresponds to a specific amino acid.What is the function of RNA polymerase during transcription?
To synthesize RNA by following a strand of DNA.How does alternative splicing contribute to protein diversity?
By allowing a single gene to code for multiple proteins.What is the role of the promoter region in gene expression?
To initiate transcription by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase.Describe the process of translation.
The synthesis of proteins from mRNA at the ribosome.What is the function of a repressor protein in gene regulation?
To bind to the operator and block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription.How do enhancers influence gene expression?
They increase the rate of transcription by binding transcription factors.What is the role of the spliceosome in mRNA processing?
To remove introns and splice together exons.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinHow does epigenetic modification affect gene expression?
By altering DNA accessibility and chromatin structure without changing the sequence.What is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
To protect mRNA from degradation and assist in export from the nucleus.