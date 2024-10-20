AP® biology unit 8 Flashcards
AP® biology unit 8
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary focus of AP biology Unit 8?
Ecology and the interactions between organisms and their environments.Define carrying capacity.
The maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely.What is a keystone species?
A species that has a disproportionately large effect on its ecosystem.Explain the concept of ecological succession.
The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.What is the difference between primary and secondary succession?
Primary succession occurs on newly exposed surfaces, while secondary succession occurs in areas where a disturbance has happened but soil remains.Describe the role of producers in an ecosystem.
Producers, like plants, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.What is the significance of the nitrogen cycle?
It recycles nitrogen through the ecosystem, making it available for organisms to use.How do invasive species impact ecosystems?
They can outcompete native species, leading to reduced biodiversity.What is an ecological niche?
The role and position a species has in its environment, including all its interactions with biotic and abiotic factors.Define trophic levels.
The hierarchical levels in an ecosystem, comprising producers, primary consumers, secondary consumers, and so on.What is the greenhouse effect?
The warming of Earth's surface due to the trapping of heat by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.Explain the concept of biodiversity.
The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.What is mutualism?
A type of symbiotic relationship where both species benefit.How does energy flow through an ecosystem?
Energy flows from producers to consumers and is lost as heat at each trophic level.What is the role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
Decomposers break down dead organisms, returning nutrients to the soil.Describe the water cycle.
The continuous movement of water on, above, and below the surface of the Earth.What is a population in ecological terms?
A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area.What factors can lead to population growth?
Factors include high birth rates, low death rates, and immigration.What is the competitive exclusion principle?
The principle that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist.Define biotic and abiotic factors.
Biotic factors are living components, while abiotic factors are non-living components of an ecosystem.