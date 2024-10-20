Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

AP® biology unit 8 Flashcards

AP® biology unit 8
1/20
  • What is the primary focus of AP biology Unit 8?
    Ecology and the interactions between organisms and their environments.
  • Define carrying capacity.
    The maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely.
  • What is a keystone species?
    A species that has a disproportionately large effect on its ecosystem.
  • Explain the concept of ecological succession.
    The process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.
  • What is the difference between primary and secondary succession?
    Primary succession occurs on newly exposed surfaces, while secondary succession occurs in areas where a disturbance has happened but soil remains.
  • Describe the role of producers in an ecosystem.
    Producers, like plants, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • What is the significance of the nitrogen cycle?
    It recycles nitrogen through the ecosystem, making it available for organisms to use.
  • How do invasive species impact ecosystems?
    They can outcompete native species, leading to reduced biodiversity.
  • What is an ecological niche?
    The role and position a species has in its environment, including all its interactions with biotic and abiotic factors.
  • Define trophic levels.
    The hierarchical levels in an ecosystem, comprising producers, primary consumers, secondary consumers, and so on.
  • What is the greenhouse effect?
    The warming of Earth's surface due to the trapping of heat by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
  • Explain the concept of biodiversity.
    The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
  • What is mutualism?
    A type of symbiotic relationship where both species benefit.
  • How does energy flow through an ecosystem?
    Energy flows from producers to consumers and is lost as heat at each trophic level.
  • What is the role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
    Decomposers break down dead organisms, returning nutrients to the soil.
  • Describe the water cycle.
    The continuous movement of water on, above, and below the surface of the Earth.
  • What is a population in ecological terms?
    A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area.
  • What factors can lead to population growth?
    Factors include high birth rates, low death rates, and immigration.
  • What is the competitive exclusion principle?
    The principle that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist.
  • Define biotic and abiotic factors.
    Biotic factors are living components, while abiotic factors are non-living components of an ecosystem.