AP® biology unit 8 practice test Flashcards
AP® biology unit 8 practice test
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary role of the nervous system in animals?
To coordinate the body's response to changes in its internal and external environments.How do neurons communicate with each other?
Through synapses using neurotransmitters.What is the function of the myelin sheath?
To insulate axons and increase the speed of nerve impulse transmission.What is the difference between the central and peripheral nervous systems?
The central nervous system includes the brain and spinal cord, while the peripheral nervous system consists of all other neural elements.What is homeostasis?
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.What role do hormones play in the body?
They act as chemical messengers that regulate physiological processes.What is the function of the endocrine system?
To secrete hormones that regulate growth, metabolism, and homeostasis.How does the body respond to high blood glucose levels?
The pancreas releases insulin to lower blood glucose levels.What is the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system?
It links the nervous system to the endocrine system via the pituitary gland.What is the function of the pituitary gland?
It secretes hormones that regulate various physiological processes, including growth and reproduction.How do feedback mechanisms maintain homeostasis?
By using negative or positive feedback loops to regulate physiological processes.What is the role of the autonomic nervous system?
To control involuntary body functions like heartbeat and digestion.What is the difference between sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems?
The sympathetic system prepares the body for 'fight or flight,' while the parasympathetic system promotes 'rest and digest.'What is an action potential?
A rapid rise and fall in voltage across a cellular membrane, allowing nerve impulses to be transmitted.How do sensory neurons function?
They transmit signals from sensory receptors to the central nervous system.What is the role of the adrenal glands?
To produce hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that help regulate metabolism and stress response.What is the function of neurotransmitters?
To transmit signals across a synapse from one neuron to another.How does the body regulate temperature?
Through mechanisms like sweating, shivering, and altering blood flow to the skin.What is the role of the thyroid gland?
To regulate metabolism, energy generation, and growth through hormone secretion.What is the function of the lymphatic system?
To maintain fluid balance, protect against infections, and facilitate fat absorption.