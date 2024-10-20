Biology semester 2 exam Flashcards
Biology semester 2 exam
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the function of the mitochondria?
Powerhouse of the cell, produces energy (ATP).Define osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the role of ribosomes?
Sites of protein synthesis in the cell.Explain the process of photosynthesis.
Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.What is the primary function of chlorophyll?
Absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.Describe the structure of DNA.
Double helix composed of nucleotides.What is the significance of meiosis?
Reduces chromosome number by half, creating gametes.Define homeostasis.
Maintenance of a stable internal environment.What is the function of the cell membrane?
Regulates what enters and exits the cell.Explain the role of enzymes in biological reactions.
Catalysts that speed up chemical reactions.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.Define natural selection.
Process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
Modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.Describe the process of cellular respiration.
Converts glucose into ATP in the presence of oxygen.What is the role of lysosomes?
Break down waste materials and cellular debris.Explain the concept of genetic drift.
Random changes in allele frequencies in a population.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
Synthesizes proteins and lipids.Define biodiversity.
Variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
Describes a non-evolving population's genetic equilibrium.Describe the process of transcription.
Synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
Transfers amino acids to ribosomes during protein synthesis.Explain the function of the nervous system.
Controls and coordinates body activities by transmitting signals.What is the function of the immune system?
Protects the body from disease and foreign invaders.Define ecological succession.
Process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.What is the role of the circulatory system?
Transports nutrients, gases, and wastes in the body.Describe the process of translation in protein synthesis.
Decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.What is the significance of the carbon cycle?
Circulates carbon among the biosphere, atmosphere, oceans, and geosphere.Explain the role of hormones in the body.
Chemical messengers that regulate physiological processes.What is the function of the skeletal system?
Provides structure, support, and protection to the body.