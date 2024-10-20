Skip to main content
Biology semester 2 exam Flashcards

Biology semester 2 exam
  • What is the function of the mitochondria?
    Powerhouse of the cell, produces energy (ATP).
  • Define osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the role of ribosomes?
    Sites of protein synthesis in the cell.
  • Explain the process of photosynthesis.
    Conversion of light energy into chemical energy by plants.
  • What is the primary function of chlorophyll?
    Absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.
  • Describe the structure of DNA.
    Double helix composed of nucleotides.
  • What is the significance of meiosis?
    Reduces chromosome number by half, creating gametes.
  • Define homeostasis.
    Maintenance of a stable internal environment.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane?
    Regulates what enters and exits the cell.
  • Explain the role of enzymes in biological reactions.
    Catalysts that speed up chemical reactions.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • Define natural selection.
    Process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    Modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.
  • Describe the process of cellular respiration.
    Converts glucose into ATP in the presence of oxygen.
  • What is the role of lysosomes?
    Break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Explain the concept of genetic drift.
    Random changes in allele frequencies in a population.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    Synthesizes proteins and lipids.
  • Define biodiversity.
    Variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
  • What is the significance of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
    Describes a non-evolving population's genetic equilibrium.
  • Describe the process of transcription.
    Synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    Transfers amino acids to ribosomes during protein synthesis.
  • Explain the function of the nervous system.
    Controls and coordinates body activities by transmitting signals.
  • What is the function of the immune system?
    Protects the body from disease and foreign invaders.
  • Define ecological succession.
    Process of change in the species structure of an ecological community over time.
  • What is the role of the circulatory system?
    Transports nutrients, gases, and wastes in the body.
  • Describe the process of translation in protein synthesis.
    Decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.
  • What is the significance of the carbon cycle?
    Circulates carbon among the biosphere, atmosphere, oceans, and geosphere.
  • Explain the role of hormones in the body.
    Chemical messengers that regulate physiological processes.
  • What is the function of the skeletal system?
    Provides structure, support, and protection to the body.