Mastering biology chapter 1 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 1
  • What is the definition of biology?
    The scientific study of life.
  • What are the seven properties of life?
    Order, reproduction, growth and development, energy processing, response to the environment, regulation, and evolutionary adaptation.
  • What is the smallest unit of life?
    The cell.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have them.
  • What is the scientific method?
    A systematic process for experimentation used to explore observations and answer questions.
  • What is a hypothesis?
    A testable explanation for a set of observations.
  • What is the role of a control group in an experiment?
    To serve as a baseline for comparison with the experimental group.
  • What is a theory in scientific terms?
    A well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.
  • What is the importance of peer review in science?
    It ensures the research is original, significant, logical, and thorough.
  • What is the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
    Qualitative data is descriptive, while quantitative data is numerical.
  • What is an ecosystem?
    A community of living organisms and their interactions with their abiotic environment.
  • What is the significance of DNA in living organisms?
    DNA carries genetic information essential for growth, development, and reproduction.
  • What is homeostasis?
    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in an organism.
  • What is the role of natural selection in evolution?
    It is the process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the biosphere?
    The global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships.
  • What is the difference between a population and a community in ecological terms?
    A population is a group of individuals of the same species, while a community is a group of different species living together.
  • What is the role of producers in an ecosystem?
    Producers, like plants, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • What is the significance of biodiversity?
    Biodiversity boosts ecosystem productivity and resilience.
  • What is an emergent property?
    A property that arises from the interaction of simpler elements in a system.
  • What is the role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
    Decomposers break down dead material, returning nutrients to the soil.