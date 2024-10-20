Mastering biology chapter 1 Flashcards
What is the definition of biology?
The scientific study of life.What are the seven properties of life?
Order, reproduction, growth and development, energy processing, response to the environment, regulation, and evolutionary adaptation.What is the smallest unit of life?
The cell.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have them.What is the scientific method?
A systematic process for experimentation used to explore observations and answer questions.What is a hypothesis?
A testable explanation for a set of observations.What is the role of a control group in an experiment?
To serve as a baseline for comparison with the experimental group.What is a theory in scientific terms?
A well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.What is the importance of peer review in science?
It ensures the research is original, significant, logical, and thorough.What is the difference between qualitative and quantitative data?
Qualitative data is descriptive, while quantitative data is numerical.What is an ecosystem?
A community of living organisms and their interactions with their abiotic environment.What is the significance of DNA in living organisms?
DNA carries genetic information essential for growth, development, and reproduction.What is homeostasis?
The maintenance of stable internal conditions in an organism.What is the role of natural selection in evolution?
It is the process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the biosphere?
The global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships.What is the difference between a population and a community in ecological terms?
A population is a group of individuals of the same species, while a community is a group of different species living together.What is the role of producers in an ecosystem?
Producers, like plants, convert solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.What is the significance of biodiversity?
Biodiversity boosts ecosystem productivity and resilience.What is an emergent property?
A property that arises from the interaction of simpler elements in a system.What is the role of decomposers in an ecosystem?
Decomposers break down dead material, returning nutrients to the soil.