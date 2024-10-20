Mastering biology chapter 12 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 12
What is the primary focus of Chapter 12 in Mastering Biology?
The cell cycle and cell division.What are the main phases of the cell cycle?
Interphase and mitotic phase.What occurs during the G1 phase of interphase?
Cell growth and preparation for DNA replication.What is the significance of the S phase?
DNA replication occurs.What happens during the G2 phase?
Further cell growth and preparation for mitosis.What are the stages of mitosis?
Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.What is cytokinesis?
The division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
Animal cells form a cleavage furrow; plant cells form a cell plate.What is the role of the mitotic spindle?
It helps separate the chromosomes during mitosis.What is the function of centrosomes in cell division?
They organize the microtubules of the spindle.What is the significance of the metaphase plate?
Chromosomes align here during metaphase.What is the role of kinetochores?
They attach chromosomes to the spindle fibers.What is the purpose of the G1 checkpoint?
It checks for cell size, nutrients, and DNA damage.What is the role of cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs)?
They regulate the cell cycle.What is apoptosis?
Programmed cell death.How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in terms of the cell cycle?
Cancer cells bypass normal cell cycle controls.What is the significance of the M checkpoint?
It ensures all chromosomes are properly attached to the spindle.What is the role of p53 in the cell cycle?
It is a tumor suppressor that regulates the cell cycle.What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors?
Benign tumors do not invade other tissues; malignant tumors do.What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?
They stimulate cell division.What is the significance of telomeres in cell division?
They protect chromosome ends from deterioration.What is the role of the anaphase-promoting complex (APC)?
It triggers the separation of sister chromatids.What is the function of cohesins during cell division?
They hold sister chromatids together.What is the role of the spindle assembly checkpoint?
It prevents anaphase until all chromosomes are properly attached.What is the significance of the G0 phase?
A resting phase where cells exit the cell cycle.