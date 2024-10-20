Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 12 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 12
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 12 in Mastering Biology?
    The cell cycle and cell division.
  • What are the main phases of the cell cycle?
    Interphase and mitotic phase.
  • What occurs during the G1 phase of interphase?
    Cell growth and preparation for DNA replication.
  • What is the significance of the S phase?
    DNA replication occurs.
  • What happens during the G2 phase?
    Further cell growth and preparation for mitosis.
  • What are the stages of mitosis?
    Prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
  • What is cytokinesis?
    The division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.
  • How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
    Animal cells form a cleavage furrow; plant cells form a cell plate.
  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle?
    It helps separate the chromosomes during mitosis.
  • What is the function of centrosomes in cell division?
    They organize the microtubules of the spindle.
  • What is the significance of the metaphase plate?
    Chromosomes align here during metaphase.
  • What is the role of kinetochores?
    They attach chromosomes to the spindle fibers.
  • What is the purpose of the G1 checkpoint?
    It checks for cell size, nutrients, and DNA damage.
  • What is the role of cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs)?
    They regulate the cell cycle.
  • What is apoptosis?
    Programmed cell death.
  • How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in terms of the cell cycle?
    Cancer cells bypass normal cell cycle controls.
  • What is the significance of the M checkpoint?
    It ensures all chromosomes are properly attached to the spindle.
  • What is the role of p53 in the cell cycle?
    It is a tumor suppressor that regulates the cell cycle.
  • What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors?
    Benign tumors do not invade other tissues; malignant tumors do.
  • What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?
    They stimulate cell division.
  • What is the significance of telomeres in cell division?
    They protect chromosome ends from deterioration.
  • What is the role of the anaphase-promoting complex (APC)?
    It triggers the separation of sister chromatids.
  • What is the function of cohesins during cell division?
    They hold sister chromatids together.
  • What is the role of the spindle assembly checkpoint?
    It prevents anaphase until all chromosomes are properly attached.
  • What is the significance of the G0 phase?
    A resting phase where cells exit the cell cycle.