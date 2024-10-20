Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 15 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 15
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is a mutation?
    A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
  • What is the function of tRNA during translation?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
  • What is the significance of the genetic code being universal?
    It means that the same codons specify the same amino acids in nearly all organisms.
  • What is transcription?
    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.
  • What is translation in biology?
    The process of synthesizing a protein from an mRNA template.
  • What is a ribosome's role in protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
  • What is a frameshift mutation?
    A mutation that shifts the reading frame of the genetic message.
  • What is the function of RNA polymerase?
    RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is an anticodon?
    A sequence of three bases on a tRNA molecule that is complementary to an mRNA codon.
  • What is the role of the promoter in transcription?
    The promoter is a DNA sequence that signals the start of transcription.
  • What is a silent mutation?
    A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.
  • What is the difference between introns and exons?
    Introns are non-coding regions, while exons are coding regions of a gene.
  • What is the function of a spliceosome?
    A spliceosome removes introns from a pre-mRNA transcript.
  • What is a point mutation?
    A mutation affecting a single nucleotide pair in a gene.
  • What is the role of the start codon in translation?
    The start codon signals the beginning of protein synthesis.
  • What is the role of stop codons in translation?
    Stop codons signal the end of protein synthesis.
  • What is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
    The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.