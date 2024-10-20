Mastering biology chapter 15 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 15
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.What is a mutation?
A change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.What is the function of tRNA during translation?
tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.What is a codon?
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.What is the significance of the genetic code being universal?
It means that the same codons specify the same amino acids in nearly all organisms.What is transcription?
The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA.What is translation in biology?
The process of synthesizing a protein from an mRNA template.What is a ribosome's role in protein synthesis?
Ribosomes facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.What is a frameshift mutation?
A mutation that shifts the reading frame of the genetic message.What is the function of RNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.What is an anticodon?
A sequence of three bases on a tRNA molecule that is complementary to an mRNA codon.What is the role of the promoter in transcription?
The promoter is a DNA sequence that signals the start of transcription.What is a silent mutation?
A mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.What is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions, while exons are coding regions of a gene.What is the function of a spliceosome?
A spliceosome removes introns from a pre-mRNA transcript.What is a point mutation?
A mutation affecting a single nucleotide pair in a gene.What is the role of the start codon in translation?
The start codon signals the beginning of protein synthesis.What is the role of stop codons in translation?
Stop codons signal the end of protein synthesis.What is the function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.