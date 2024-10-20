Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 16 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 16
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein
  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
    It synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.
  • What are the three main types of RNA involved in protein synthesis?
    mRNA, tRNA, rRNA
  • What is a promoter in the context of transcription?
    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.
  • What is the function of mRNA?
    It carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is the significance of the TATA box?
    A DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.
  • What is the process of splicing in RNA processing?
    Removal of introns and joining of exons in pre-mRNA.
  • What is the role of tRNA in translation?
    It brings amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
  • What is an operon?
    A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.
  • What is the function of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    They facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.
  • What is a codon?
    A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
  • What is the role of rRNA in the ribosome?
    It helps form the structure of the ribosome and catalyzes protein synthesis.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic transcription?
    Eukaryotic transcription occurs in the nucleus and involves RNA processing; prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm without RNA processing.
  • What is a transcription factor?
    A protein that helps regulate the transcription of specific genes.
  • What is the role of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
    It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.
  • What is the function of the 5' cap in mRNA?
    It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.
  • What is an exon?
    A segment of DNA or RNA that codes for a protein.
  • What is an intron?
    A non-coding segment of DNA or RNA that is removed during RNA processing.
  • What is the role of the spliceosome?
    It removes introns from pre-mRNA during RNA processing.
  • What is alternative splicing?
    A process that allows a single gene to code for multiple proteins.