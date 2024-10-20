Mastering biology chapter 16 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 16
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> ProteinWhat is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
It synthesizes RNA from a DNA template.What are the three main types of RNA involved in protein synthesis?
mRNA, tRNA, rRNAWhat is a promoter in the context of transcription?
A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.What is the function of mRNA?
It carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.What is the significance of the TATA box?
A DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.What is the process of splicing in RNA processing?
Removal of introns and joining of exons in pre-mRNA.What is the role of tRNA in translation?
It brings amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis.What is an operon?
A cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter.What is the function of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
They facilitate the linking of amino acids to form proteins.What is a codon?
A sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.What is the role of rRNA in the ribosome?
It helps form the structure of the ribosome and catalyzes protein synthesis.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic transcription?
Eukaryotic transcription occurs in the nucleus and involves RNA processing; prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm without RNA processing.What is a transcription factor?
A protein that helps regulate the transcription of specific genes.What is the role of the poly-A tail in mRNA?
It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.What is the function of the 5' cap in mRNA?
It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.What is an exon?
A segment of DNA or RNA that codes for a protein.What is an intron?
A non-coding segment of DNA or RNA that is removed during RNA processing.What is the role of the spliceosome?
It removes introns from pre-mRNA during RNA processing.What is alternative splicing?
A process that allows a single gene to code for multiple proteins.