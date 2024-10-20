Mastering biology chapter 18 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 18
What is the role of an operon in gene regulation?
An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing coordinated regulation.How does the lac operon function in the presence of lactose?
Lactose binds to the repressor, inactivating it and allowing transcription of the operon.What is the function of a repressor protein?
A repressor protein binds to the operator to block RNA polymerase and prevent transcription.Define 'inducible operon' and give an example.
An inducible operon is usually off but can be turned on by an inducer, like the lac operon.What is the significance of the trp operon in bacteria?
The trp operon is a repressible operon that controls the synthesis of tryptophan.How does negative control of gene expression work?
Negative control involves repressors that inhibit transcription when bound to DNA.What is the role of an activator in gene regulation?
An activator is a protein that increases gene transcription by binding to an enhancer or promoter.Explain the concept of 'catabolite repression'.
Catabolite repression is the inhibition of alternative carbon source metabolism when glucose is present.What is the function of the CAP protein in the lac operon?
CAP binds to the promoter to enhance RNA polymerase binding and transcription in the absence of glucose.Describe the role of cAMP in the regulation of the lac operon.
cAMP binds to CAP, allowing it to activate transcription of the lac operon.What is an example of a repressible operon?
The trp operon is an example of a repressible operon.How does the presence of tryptophan affect the trp operon?
Tryptophan activates the repressor, which binds to the operator and stops transcription.What is the difference between positive and negative gene regulation?
Positive regulation involves activators that increase transcription, while negative regulation involves repressors that decrease it.What is the function of the operator in an operon?
The operator is a DNA segment where a repressor binds to regulate transcription.How does allolactose function in the lac operon?
Allolactose is an inducer that inactivates the repressor, allowing transcription of the lac operon.What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by following a DNA template during transcription.Explain the concept of 'feedback inhibition' in metabolic pathways.
Feedback inhibition is when the end product of a pathway inhibits an enzyme involved in its synthesis.What is the function of a promoter in gene expression?
A promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.How does glucose affect the lac operon?
Glucose presence reduces cAMP levels, decreasing CAP binding and lac operon transcription.What is the role of the leader sequence in the trp operon?
The leader sequence helps regulate transcription through attenuation based on tryptophan levels.