Mastering biology chapter 19 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 19
Mastering biology chapter 19
What is the primary focus of Chapter 19 in Mastering Biology?
The regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes.What role do transcription factors play in gene expression?
They help initiate and regulate the transcription of genes.How do enhancers influence gene expression?
Enhancers increase the transcription of associated genes.What is the function of a promoter in gene expression?
A promoter is a DNA sequence that initiates transcription.What is the significance of epigenetic modifications?
They alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.How does DNA methylation affect gene expression?
It typically suppresses gene expression.What is the role of histone acetylation in gene expression?
It usually enhances gene expression by loosening chromatin.What is an operon and where is it commonly found?
An operon is a cluster of genes under a single promoter, found in prokaryotes.What is the difference between an activator and a repressor?
Activators increase transcription, while repressors decrease it.What is RNA interference and its role in gene regulation?
RNA interference is a process that silences gene expression post-transcriptionally.How do microRNAs regulate gene expression?
They bind to mRNA and prevent translation.What is the role of the TATA box in transcription?
It is a DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.What is the function of the mediator complex in transcription?
It acts as a bridge between transcription factors and RNA polymerase II.How does chromatin remodeling affect gene expression?
It alters the structure of chromatin, affecting accessibility for transcription.What is the role of alternative splicing in gene expression?
It allows a single gene to code for multiple proteins.What is the function of a silencer in gene regulation?
A silencer is a DNA sequence that can bind repressors to inhibit transcription.How do transcriptional activators work?
They bind to enhancers to increase the rate of transcription.What is the role of the poly-A tail in mRNA processing?
It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.What is the significance of the 5' cap in mRNA?
It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.How do insulators function in gene regulation?
They block the interaction between enhancers and promoters.