Mastering biology chapter 19 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 19
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 19 in Mastering Biology?
    The regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes.
  • What role do transcription factors play in gene expression?
    They help initiate and regulate the transcription of genes.
  • How do enhancers influence gene expression?
    Enhancers increase the transcription of associated genes.
  • What is the function of a promoter in gene expression?
    A promoter is a DNA sequence that initiates transcription.
  • What is the significance of epigenetic modifications?
    They alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
  • How does DNA methylation affect gene expression?
    It typically suppresses gene expression.
  • What is the role of histone acetylation in gene expression?
    It usually enhances gene expression by loosening chromatin.
  • What is an operon and where is it commonly found?
    An operon is a cluster of genes under a single promoter, found in prokaryotes.
  • What is the difference between an activator and a repressor?
    Activators increase transcription, while repressors decrease it.
  • What is RNA interference and its role in gene regulation?
    RNA interference is a process that silences gene expression post-transcriptionally.
  • How do microRNAs regulate gene expression?
    They bind to mRNA and prevent translation.
  • What is the role of the TATA box in transcription?
    It is a DNA sequence indicating where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.
  • What is the function of the mediator complex in transcription?
    It acts as a bridge between transcription factors and RNA polymerase II.
  • How does chromatin remodeling affect gene expression?
    It alters the structure of chromatin, affecting accessibility for transcription.
  • What is the role of alternative splicing in gene expression?
    It allows a single gene to code for multiple proteins.
  • What is the function of a silencer in gene regulation?
    A silencer is a DNA sequence that can bind repressors to inhibit transcription.
  • How do transcriptional activators work?
    They bind to enhancers to increase the rate of transcription.
  • What is the role of the poly-A tail in mRNA processing?
    It stabilizes mRNA and aids in its export from the nucleus.
  • What is the significance of the 5' cap in mRNA?
    It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding.
  • How do insulators function in gene regulation?
    They block the interaction between enhancers and promoters.