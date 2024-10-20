Mastering biology chapter 20 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 20
What is recombinant DNA technology?
A set of techniques for combining genes from different sources into a single DNA molecule.What is the role of restriction enzymes in genetic engineering?
They cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for the insertion of new genes.How does gel electrophoresis separate DNA fragments?
By size, with smaller fragments moving faster through the gel.What is a plasmid?
A small, circular DNA molecule found in bacteria, often used as a vector in genetic engineering.What is the purpose of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)?
To amplify a specific DNA segment, making millions of copies.What is a genomic library?
A collection of cloned DNA fragments that represent the entire genome of an organism.What is the function of DNA ligase in cloning?
It joins DNA fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds.What is a transgenic organism?
An organism that contains genes from another species.How is CRISPR-Cas9 used in gene editing?
It allows for precise, targeted changes to the DNA of living organisms.What is the significance of the Human Genome Project?
It mapped the entire human genome, providing insights into genetic diseases and human biology.What is a DNA probe?
A labeled DNA sequence used to detect the presence of a complementary sequence.What is the role of a vector in genetic engineering?
To carry foreign DNA into a host cell for replication and expression.What is gene therapy?
A technique for correcting defective genes responsible for disease development.What is the purpose of Southern blotting?
To detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.What is the difference between a genomic library and a cDNA library?
A genomic library includes all DNA, while a cDNA library includes only expressed genes.What is the function of a reporter gene in genetic experiments?
To indicate if a gene has been successfully inserted and expressed.What is the role of Taq polymerase in PCR?
It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a DNA template.What is the purpose of a DNA microarray?
To measure the expression levels of many genes simultaneously.What is the significance of cloning in biotechnology?
It allows for the production of identical copies of genes, cells, or organisms.What is the function of an origin of replication in a plasmid?
To ensure the plasmid is replicated within the host cell.