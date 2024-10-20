Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 20 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 20
  • What is recombinant DNA technology?
    A set of techniques for combining genes from different sources into a single DNA molecule.
  • What is the role of restriction enzymes in genetic engineering?
    They cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for the insertion of new genes.
  • How does gel electrophoresis separate DNA fragments?
    By size, with smaller fragments moving faster through the gel.
  • What is a plasmid?
    A small, circular DNA molecule found in bacteria, often used as a vector in genetic engineering.
  • What is the purpose of PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)?
    To amplify a specific DNA segment, making millions of copies.
  • What is a genomic library?
    A collection of cloned DNA fragments that represent the entire genome of an organism.
  • What is the function of DNA ligase in cloning?
    It joins DNA fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds.
  • What is a transgenic organism?
    An organism that contains genes from another species.
  • How is CRISPR-Cas9 used in gene editing?
    It allows for precise, targeted changes to the DNA of living organisms.
  • What is the significance of the Human Genome Project?
    It mapped the entire human genome, providing insights into genetic diseases and human biology.
  • What is a DNA probe?
    A labeled DNA sequence used to detect the presence of a complementary sequence.
  • What is the role of a vector in genetic engineering?
    To carry foreign DNA into a host cell for replication and expression.
  • What is gene therapy?
    A technique for correcting defective genes responsible for disease development.
  • What is the purpose of Southern blotting?
    To detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.
  • What is the difference between a genomic library and a cDNA library?
    A genomic library includes all DNA, while a cDNA library includes only expressed genes.
  • What is the function of a reporter gene in genetic experiments?
    To indicate if a gene has been successfully inserted and expressed.
  • What is the role of Taq polymerase in PCR?
    It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a DNA template.
  • What is the purpose of a DNA microarray?
    To measure the expression levels of many genes simultaneously.
  • What is the significance of cloning in biotechnology?
    It allows for the production of identical copies of genes, cells, or organisms.
  • What is the function of an origin of replication in a plasmid?
    To ensure the plasmid is replicated within the host cell.