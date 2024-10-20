Mastering biology chapter 21 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 21
What is the primary focus of Chapter 21 in Mastering Biology?
Genomes and Their Evolution.What is a genome?
The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism.What is the significance of the Human Genome Project?
It mapped the entire human genome, providing insights into human genetics and disease.Define 'bioinformatics'.
The use of computer technology to manage biological information, especially in genomics.What is 'genomics'?
The study of whole sets of genes and their interactions.What is a 'transposable element'?
A DNA sequence that can change its position within the genome.How do transposable elements affect genomes?
They can cause mutations and change the genome's size and structure.What is 'comparative genomics'?
The field of comparing genome sequences from different species.What role do 'pseudogenes' play in evolution?
They are nonfunctional sequences that can provide insights into evolutionary history.What is 'metagenomics'?
The study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples.What is the purpose of 'gene annotation'?
Identifying the locations and coding regions of genes in a genome.What is 'proteomics'?
The large-scale study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions.How does 'shotgun sequencing' work?
It involves randomly breaking up DNA sequences into small pieces and then reassembling them.What is 'systems biology'?
An approach to understanding the larger picture by studying the interactions within biological systems.What is the significance of 'single nucleotide polymorphisms' (SNPs)?
They are variations in a single DNA building block and can be associated with disease.What is 'epigenomics'?
The study of the complete set of epigenetic modifications on the genetic material of a cell.What is the function of 'non-coding DNA'?
It plays roles in gene regulation and maintaining chromosome structure.What is 'CRISPR' technology?
A tool for editing genomes, allowing researchers to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.What is the 'C-value paradox'?
The lack of correlation between genome size and organism complexity.What is 'horizontal gene transfer'?
The movement of genetic material between organisms other than by the 'vertical' transmission of DNA from parent to offspring.What is 'genome-wide association study' (GWAS)?
A study that looks for genetic variations associated with a particular disease.What is the role of 'microRNAs' in gene expression?
They regulate gene expression by binding to mRNA and preventing translation.What is 'synthetic biology'?
An interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering that designs and constructs new biological parts and systems.What is 'functional genomics'?
The study of gene functions and interactions.What is the importance of 'genetic mapping'?
It helps locate genes associated with diseases and traits.