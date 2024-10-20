Mastering biology chapter 21 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 21
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 21 in Mastering Biology?
    Genomes and Their Evolution.
  • What is a genome?
    The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism.
  • What is the significance of the Human Genome Project?
    It mapped the entire human genome, providing insights into human genetics and disease.
  • Define 'bioinformatics'.
    The use of computer technology to manage biological information, especially in genomics.
  • What is 'genomics'?
    The study of whole sets of genes and their interactions.
  • What is a 'transposable element'?
    A DNA sequence that can change its position within the genome.
  • How do transposable elements affect genomes?
    They can cause mutations and change the genome's size and structure.
  • What is 'comparative genomics'?
    The field of comparing genome sequences from different species.
  • What role do 'pseudogenes' play in evolution?
    They are nonfunctional sequences that can provide insights into evolutionary history.
  • What is 'metagenomics'?
    The study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples.
  • What is the purpose of 'gene annotation'?
    Identifying the locations and coding regions of genes in a genome.
  • What is 'proteomics'?
    The large-scale study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions.
  • How does 'shotgun sequencing' work?
    It involves randomly breaking up DNA sequences into small pieces and then reassembling them.
  • What is 'systems biology'?
    An approach to understanding the larger picture by studying the interactions within biological systems.
  • What is the significance of 'single nucleotide polymorphisms' (SNPs)?
    They are variations in a single DNA building block and can be associated with disease.
  • What is 'epigenomics'?
    The study of the complete set of epigenetic modifications on the genetic material of a cell.
  • What is the function of 'non-coding DNA'?
    It plays roles in gene regulation and maintaining chromosome structure.
  • What is 'CRISPR' technology?
    A tool for editing genomes, allowing researchers to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.
  • What is the 'C-value paradox'?
    The lack of correlation between genome size and organism complexity.
  • What is 'horizontal gene transfer'?
    The movement of genetic material between organisms other than by the 'vertical' transmission of DNA from parent to offspring.
  • What is 'genome-wide association study' (GWAS)?
    A study that looks for genetic variations associated with a particular disease.
  • What is the role of 'microRNAs' in gene expression?
    They regulate gene expression by binding to mRNA and preventing translation.
  • What is 'synthetic biology'?
    An interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering that designs and constructs new biological parts and systems.
  • What is 'functional genomics'?
    The study of gene functions and interactions.
  • What is the importance of 'genetic mapping'?
    It helps locate genes associated with diseases and traits.