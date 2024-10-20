Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 22 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 22
1/20
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 22 in Mastering Biology?
    The origin of species and speciation.
  • Define speciation.
    The process by which one species splits into two or more separate species.
  • What is allopatric speciation?
    Speciation that occurs when populations are geographically isolated.
  • What is sympatric speciation?
    Speciation that occurs without geographic isolation.
  • What role does natural selection play in speciation?
    It can drive the divergence of populations, leading to speciation.
  • What is a reproductive barrier?
    A biological feature that prevents different species from interbreeding.
  • Name a prezygotic barrier.
    Temporal isolation.
  • Name a postzygotic barrier.
    Hybrid sterility.
  • What is the biological species concept?
    Defines species as groups of interbreeding natural populations that are reproductively isolated.
  • What is polyploidy and how does it relate to speciation?
    Polyploidy is the presence of extra sets of chromosomes and can lead to speciation, especially in plants.
  • What is adaptive radiation?
    The rapid evolution of diversely adapted species from a common ancestor.
  • How does genetic drift contribute to speciation?
    It can cause allele frequencies to change randomly, leading to divergence.
  • What is the significance of the Galápagos finches in the study of speciation?
    They are a classic example of adaptive radiation and natural selection.
  • What is a hybrid zone?
    A region where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.
  • What is the punctuated equilibrium model?
    A model of evolution in which species experience long periods of stability interrupted by brief periods of rapid change.
  • What is the gradualism model of evolution?
    A model that proposes species evolve slowly and steadily over time.
  • How can environmental changes lead to speciation?
    They can create new niches and selective pressures, driving divergence.
  • What is the role of sexual selection in speciation?
    It can lead to the development of traits that enhance mating success, contributing to reproductive isolation.
  • What is the difference between microevolution and macroevolution?
    Microevolution refers to changes within a species, while macroevolution involves changes that lead to new species.
  • What is the role of gene flow in speciation?
    Gene flow can counteract speciation by homogenizing populations.