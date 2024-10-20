Mastering biology chapter 22 Flashcards
What is the primary focus of Chapter 22 in Mastering Biology?
The origin of species and speciation.Define speciation.
The process by which one species splits into two or more separate species.What is allopatric speciation?
Speciation that occurs when populations are geographically isolated.What is sympatric speciation?
Speciation that occurs without geographic isolation.What role does natural selection play in speciation?
It can drive the divergence of populations, leading to speciation.What is a reproductive barrier?
A biological feature that prevents different species from interbreeding.Name a prezygotic barrier.
Temporal isolation.Name a postzygotic barrier.
Hybrid sterility.What is the biological species concept?
Defines species as groups of interbreeding natural populations that are reproductively isolated.What is polyploidy and how does it relate to speciation?
Polyploidy is the presence of extra sets of chromosomes and can lead to speciation, especially in plants.What is adaptive radiation?
The rapid evolution of diversely adapted species from a common ancestor.How does genetic drift contribute to speciation?
It can cause allele frequencies to change randomly, leading to divergence.What is the significance of the Galápagos finches in the study of speciation?
They are a classic example of adaptive radiation and natural selection.What is a hybrid zone?
A region where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.What is the punctuated equilibrium model?
A model of evolution in which species experience long periods of stability interrupted by brief periods of rapid change.What is the gradualism model of evolution?
A model that proposes species evolve slowly and steadily over time.How can environmental changes lead to speciation?
They can create new niches and selective pressures, driving divergence.What is the role of sexual selection in speciation?
It can lead to the development of traits that enhance mating success, contributing to reproductive isolation.What is the difference between microevolution and macroevolution?
Microevolution refers to changes within a species, while macroevolution involves changes that lead to new species.What is the role of gene flow in speciation?
Gene flow can counteract speciation by homogenizing populations.