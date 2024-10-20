Mastering biology chapter 23 Flashcards
What is the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
A model that describes populations that are not evolving.What are the five conditions required for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
No mutations, random mating, no natural selection, extremely large population size, no gene flow.How does genetic drift affect populations?
It causes allele frequencies to change randomly, especially in small populations.What is the bottleneck effect?
A sharp reduction in the size of a population due to environmental events or human activities.Define gene flow.
The transfer of alleles or genes from one population to another.What is the founder effect?
When a new population is established by a very small number of individuals from a larger population.How does natural selection lead to evolution?
By favoring individuals with advantageous traits, increasing their frequency in the population.What is a population in biological terms?
A group of individuals of the same species that live in the same area and interbreed.What is meant by allele frequency?
The relative frequency of an allele at a particular locus in a population.How can mutations affect a population's genetic makeup?
They introduce new genetic variations that can be acted upon by natural selection.What is stabilizing selection?
A type of natural selection that favors the average individuals in a population.What is directional selection?
A type of natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype over the mean or other extremes.What is disruptive selection?
A type of natural selection that favors extreme values for a trait over intermediate values.How does sexual selection differ from natural selection?
It involves traits that increase an individual's chances of mating and reproducing.What is genetic variation and why is it important?
Differences in DNA among individuals; it is crucial for a population's adaptability and survival.What role does recombination play in evolution?
It increases genetic diversity by producing new combinations of alleles.What is a cline in biology?
A gradual change in a trait or in the frequency of a trait within a species over a geographical area.How does inbreeding affect genetic diversity?
It reduces genetic diversity by increasing the chance of offspring inheriting identical alleles.What is the significance of a gene pool?
It represents the total genetic diversity found within a population or a species.What is the impact of non-random mating on a population?
It can lead to changes in allele frequencies and increase the chance of certain traits.