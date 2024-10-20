Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 23 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 23
  • What is the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
    A model that describes populations that are not evolving.
  • What are the five conditions required for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
    No mutations, random mating, no natural selection, extremely large population size, no gene flow.
  • How does genetic drift affect populations?
    It causes allele frequencies to change randomly, especially in small populations.
  • What is the bottleneck effect?
    A sharp reduction in the size of a population due to environmental events or human activities.
  • Define gene flow.
    The transfer of alleles or genes from one population to another.
  • What is the founder effect?
    When a new population is established by a very small number of individuals from a larger population.
  • How does natural selection lead to evolution?
    By favoring individuals with advantageous traits, increasing their frequency in the population.
  • What is a population in biological terms?
    A group of individuals of the same species that live in the same area and interbreed.
  • What is meant by allele frequency?
    The relative frequency of an allele at a particular locus in a population.
  • How can mutations affect a population's genetic makeup?
    They introduce new genetic variations that can be acted upon by natural selection.
  • What is stabilizing selection?
    A type of natural selection that favors the average individuals in a population.
  • What is directional selection?
    A type of natural selection that favors one extreme phenotype over the mean or other extremes.
  • What is disruptive selection?
    A type of natural selection that favors extreme values for a trait over intermediate values.
  • How does sexual selection differ from natural selection?
    It involves traits that increase an individual's chances of mating and reproducing.
  • What is genetic variation and why is it important?
    Differences in DNA among individuals; it is crucial for a population's adaptability and survival.
  • What role does recombination play in evolution?
    It increases genetic diversity by producing new combinations of alleles.
  • What is a cline in biology?
    A gradual change in a trait or in the frequency of a trait within a species over a geographical area.
  • How does inbreeding affect genetic diversity?
    It reduces genetic diversity by increasing the chance of offspring inheriting identical alleles.
  • What is the significance of a gene pool?
    It represents the total genetic diversity found within a population or a species.
  • What is the impact of non-random mating on a population?
    It can lead to changes in allele frequencies and increase the chance of certain traits.