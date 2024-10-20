Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 24 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 24
  • What is the biological species concept?
    Defines species as groups of interbreeding populations that are reproductively isolated.
  • What is allopatric speciation?
    Speciation that occurs when biological populations are physically isolated by an extrinsic barrier.
  • What is sympatric speciation?
    Speciation that occurs without physical separation of members of the population.
  • What role does polyploidy play in speciation?
    Polyploidy can lead to speciation, especially in plants, by creating reproductive barriers.
  • What is a prezygotic barrier?
    A reproductive barrier that occurs before fertilization, preventing mating or fertilization.
  • What is a postzygotic barrier?
    A reproductive barrier that occurs after fertilization, affecting the viability or fertility of the offspring.
  • How does habitat isolation contribute to speciation?
    Species live in different habitats and do not meet, leading to reproductive isolation.
  • What is temporal isolation?
    When two species breed at different times, preventing interbreeding.
  • What is behavioral isolation?
    Differences in mating behaviors prevent different species from interbreeding.
  • What is mechanical isolation?
    When physical differences prevent successful mating between species.
  • What is gametic isolation?
    When sperm and egg are incompatible, preventing fertilization.
  • What is hybrid inviability?
    Hybrids fail to develop properly and do not reach reproductive maturity.
  • What is hybrid sterility?
    Hybrids are sterile and cannot produce offspring.
  • What is hybrid breakdown?
    Hybrids are fertile but their offspring are inviable or sterile.
  • What is the significance of the hybrid zone?
    A region where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.
  • How does genetic drift contribute to speciation?
    Random changes in allele frequencies can lead to reproductive isolation.
  • What is the founder effect?
    When a new population is established by a small number of individuals, leading to speciation.
  • What is adaptive radiation?
    The rapid evolution of diversely adapted species from a common ancestor.
  • What is the role of natural selection in speciation?
    Natural selection can drive the divergence of populations, leading to speciation.
  • What is reinforcement in the context of speciation?
    The strengthening of reproductive barriers to prevent hybridization.