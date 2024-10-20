Mastering biology chapter 24 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 24
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the biological species concept?
Defines species as groups of interbreeding populations that are reproductively isolated.What is allopatric speciation?
Speciation that occurs when biological populations are physically isolated by an extrinsic barrier.What is sympatric speciation?
Speciation that occurs without physical separation of members of the population.What role does polyploidy play in speciation?
Polyploidy can lead to speciation, especially in plants, by creating reproductive barriers.What is a prezygotic barrier?
A reproductive barrier that occurs before fertilization, preventing mating or fertilization.What is a postzygotic barrier?
A reproductive barrier that occurs after fertilization, affecting the viability or fertility of the offspring.How does habitat isolation contribute to speciation?
Species live in different habitats and do not meet, leading to reproductive isolation.What is temporal isolation?
When two species breed at different times, preventing interbreeding.What is behavioral isolation?
Differences in mating behaviors prevent different species from interbreeding.What is mechanical isolation?
When physical differences prevent successful mating between species.What is gametic isolation?
When sperm and egg are incompatible, preventing fertilization.What is hybrid inviability?
Hybrids fail to develop properly and do not reach reproductive maturity.What is hybrid sterility?
Hybrids are sterile and cannot produce offspring.What is hybrid breakdown?
Hybrids are fertile but their offspring are inviable or sterile.What is the significance of the hybrid zone?
A region where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.How does genetic drift contribute to speciation?
Random changes in allele frequencies can lead to reproductive isolation.What is the founder effect?
When a new population is established by a small number of individuals, leading to speciation.What is adaptive radiation?
The rapid evolution of diversely adapted species from a common ancestor.What is the role of natural selection in speciation?
Natural selection can drive the divergence of populations, leading to speciation.What is reinforcement in the context of speciation?
The strengthening of reproductive barriers to prevent hybridization.