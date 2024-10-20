Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 25 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 25
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 25 in Mastering Biology?
    The origin and diversification of eukaryotes.
  • What is endosymbiosis?
    A symbiotic relationship where one organism lives inside another.
  • Which organelles are believed to have originated from endosymbiotic events?
    Mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • What evidence supports the endosymbiotic theory?
    Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own DNA and double membranes.
  • What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion?
    A period of rapid diversification of multicellular organisms.
  • How do protists differ from other eukaryotes?
    Protists are a diverse group of mostly unicellular eukaryotes.
  • What are the main modes of nutrition in protists?
    Photosynthesis, heterotrophy, and mixotrophy.
  • What role do protists play in aquatic ecosystems?
    They are primary producers and form the base of the food web.
  • What is secondary endosymbiosis?
    When a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis.
  • What are some examples of diseases caused by protists?
    Malaria, sleeping sickness, and amoebic dysentery.
  • How do ciliates move and feed?
    Using hair-like structures called cilia.
  • What is the function of contractile vacuoles in protists?
    To expel excess water and maintain osmotic balance.
  • What is the role of algae in the environment?
    They produce oxygen and serve as a food source in aquatic ecosystems.
  • How do amoebas move?
    By extending pseudopodia.
  • What is the significance of diatoms in the carbon cycle?
    They sequester carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and form silica shells.
  • What are the characteristics of dinoflagellates?
    They have two flagella and can cause red tides.
  • What is the ecological importance of foraminiferans?
    They contribute to marine sediments and are used in paleoclimatology.
  • How do slime molds differ from fungi?
    Slime molds are protists that can move and ingest food, unlike fungi.
  • What is the role of protists in symbiotic relationships?
    They can form mutualistic, commensal, or parasitic relationships.
  • What adaptations allow protists to survive in diverse environments?
    Cysts, flagella, and diverse metabolic pathways.