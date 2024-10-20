Mastering biology chapter 25 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 25
What is the primary focus of Chapter 25 in Mastering Biology?
The origin and diversification of eukaryotes.What is endosymbiosis?
A symbiotic relationship where one organism lives inside another.Which organelles are believed to have originated from endosymbiotic events?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts.What evidence supports the endosymbiotic theory?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own DNA and double membranes.What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion?
A period of rapid diversification of multicellular organisms.How do protists differ from other eukaryotes?
Protists are a diverse group of mostly unicellular eukaryotes.What are the main modes of nutrition in protists?
Photosynthesis, heterotrophy, and mixotrophy.What role do protists play in aquatic ecosystems?
They are primary producers and form the base of the food web.What is secondary endosymbiosis?
When a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis.What are some examples of diseases caused by protists?
Malaria, sleeping sickness, and amoebic dysentery.How do ciliates move and feed?
Using hair-like structures called cilia.What is the function of contractile vacuoles in protists?
To expel excess water and maintain osmotic balance.What is the role of algae in the environment?
They produce oxygen and serve as a food source in aquatic ecosystems.How do amoebas move?
By extending pseudopodia.What is the significance of diatoms in the carbon cycle?
They sequester carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and form silica shells.What are the characteristics of dinoflagellates?
They have two flagella and can cause red tides.What is the ecological importance of foraminiferans?
They contribute to marine sediments and are used in paleoclimatology.How do slime molds differ from fungi?
Slime molds are protists that can move and ingest food, unlike fungi.What is the role of protists in symbiotic relationships?
They can form mutualistic, commensal, or parasitic relationships.What adaptations allow protists to survive in diverse environments?
Cysts, flagella, and diverse metabolic pathways.