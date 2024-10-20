Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 26 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 26
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 26 in Mastering Biology?
    Phylogeny and the Tree of Life.
  • What is phylogeny?
    The evolutionary history of a species or group of related species.
  • What is a clade?
    A group of species that includes an ancestral species and all its descendants.
  • What is the purpose of a phylogenetic tree?
    To show the evolutionary relationships among various biological species.
  • What is a monophyletic group?
    A group that consists of a single ancestral species and all its descendants.
  • What is a paraphyletic group?
    A group that consists of an ancestral species and some, but not all, of its descendants.
  • What is a polyphyletic group?
    A group that includes distantly related species but does not include their most recent common ancestor.
  • What is homology?
    Similarity due to shared ancestry.
  • What is analogy?
    Similarity due to convergent evolution, not common ancestry.
  • What is the principle of maximum parsimony?
    The simplest explanation that is consistent with the facts is preferred.
  • What is a molecular clock?
    A method that estimates the time required for a given amount of evolutionary change.
  • What is horizontal gene transfer?
    The movement of genes from one genome to another.
  • What is the significance of ribosomal RNA in phylogenetic studies?
    It is highly conserved and useful for studying evolutionary relationships.
  • What is a sister taxa?
    Groups of organisms that share an immediate common ancestor.
  • What is the difference between a rooted and unrooted phylogenetic tree?
    A rooted tree has a common ancestor, while an unrooted tree does not.
  • What is the role of outgroups in phylogenetic analysis?
    To help determine the evolutionary relationships of the ingroup.
  • What is cladistics?
    A method of classification based on common ancestry.
  • What is the significance of branch length in a phylogenetic tree?
    It can represent the amount of genetic change or time.
  • What is a basal taxon?
    A lineage that diverges early in the history of a group.
  • What is the importance of morphological data in phylogenetic studies?
    It provides physical evidence of evolutionary relationships.
  • What is the difference between orthologous and paralogous genes?
    Orthologous genes are found in different species, paralogous genes are found within the same species.
  • What is the significance of gene duplication in evolution?
    It can lead to new functions and increased complexity.
  • What is the role of bioinformatics in phylogenetic analysis?
    To analyze and interpret biological data, such as DNA sequences.
  • What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion in evolutionary history?
    A period of rapid diversification of life forms.
  • What is the difference between a phylogenetic tree and a cladogram?
    A phylogenetic tree shows evolutionary relationships, a cladogram shows branching order.