Mastering biology chapter 27 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 27
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 27 in Mastering Biology?
    The diversity of prokaryotic life.
  • What are the two main domains of prokaryotes?
    Bacteria and Archaea.
  • How do prokaryotes reproduce?
    By binary fission.
  • What is the role of peptidoglycan in bacterial cells?
    It provides structural support to the cell wall.
  • What is a key difference between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria?
    Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer; Gram-negative have a thin layer and an outer membrane.
  • What is the function of a bacterial capsule?
    It protects the cell and helps it adhere to surfaces.
  • What are endospores and why are they important?
    Dormant, tough structures that allow bacteria to survive harsh conditions.
  • What is horizontal gene transfer in prokaryotes?
    The transfer of genes between organisms in a manner other than traditional reproduction.
  • What are the three main types of horizontal gene transfer?
    Transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
  • How do prokaryotes contribute to the nitrogen cycle?
    Through nitrogen fixation, converting atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia.
  • What is the significance of extremophiles in the domain Archaea?
    They thrive in extreme environments, providing insights into life's adaptability.
  • What is the role of pili in prokaryotic cells?
    They help in attachment to surfaces and in conjugation.
  • What is the function of flagella in prokaryotes?
    They provide motility to the cell.
  • How do antibiotics typically affect bacterial cells?
    By targeting cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication.
  • What is an example of a mutualistic relationship involving prokaryotes?
    Gut bacteria aiding in digestion in humans.
  • What is the significance of biofilms in bacterial communities?
    They provide protection and enhanced survival for bacteria.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in prokaryotic cells?
    They synthesize proteins.
  • What is the difference between autotrophic and heterotrophic prokaryotes?
    Autotrophs produce their own food; heterotrophs consume organic material.
  • What is the ecological importance of cyanobacteria?
    They perform photosynthesis and produce oxygen.
  • What is quorum sensing in bacteria?
    A communication method that regulates gene expression based on cell density.