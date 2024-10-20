Mastering biology chapter 27 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 27
What is the primary focus of Chapter 27 in Mastering Biology?
The diversity of prokaryotic life.What are the two main domains of prokaryotes?
Bacteria and Archaea.How do prokaryotes reproduce?
By binary fission.What is the role of peptidoglycan in bacterial cells?
It provides structural support to the cell wall.What is a key difference between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria?
Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer; Gram-negative have a thin layer and an outer membrane.What is the function of a bacterial capsule?
It protects the cell and helps it adhere to surfaces.What are endospores and why are they important?
Dormant, tough structures that allow bacteria to survive harsh conditions.What is horizontal gene transfer in prokaryotes?
The transfer of genes between organisms in a manner other than traditional reproduction.What are the three main types of horizontal gene transfer?
Transformation, transduction, and conjugation.How do prokaryotes contribute to the nitrogen cycle?
Through nitrogen fixation, converting atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia.What is the significance of extremophiles in the domain Archaea?
They thrive in extreme environments, providing insights into life's adaptability.What is the role of pili in prokaryotic cells?
They help in attachment to surfaces and in conjugation.What is the function of flagella in prokaryotes?
They provide motility to the cell.How do antibiotics typically affect bacterial cells?
By targeting cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication.What is an example of a mutualistic relationship involving prokaryotes?
Gut bacteria aiding in digestion in humans.What is the significance of biofilms in bacterial communities?
They provide protection and enhanced survival for bacteria.What is the role of ribosomes in prokaryotic cells?
They synthesize proteins.What is the difference between autotrophic and heterotrophic prokaryotes?
Autotrophs produce their own food; heterotrophs consume organic material.What is the ecological importance of cyanobacteria?
They perform photosynthesis and produce oxygen.What is quorum sensing in bacteria?
A communication method that regulates gene expression based on cell density.