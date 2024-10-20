Mastering biology chapter 28 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 28
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary focus of Chapter 28 in Mastering Biology?
Protists and their diversity.What are protists?
Eukaryotic organisms that are not plants, animals, or fungi.How do protists obtain nutrients?
Through photosynthesis, ingestion, or absorption.What is a key characteristic of protist reproduction?
They can reproduce sexually or asexually.What role do protists play in aquatic ecosystems?
They are primary producers and form the base of the food web.What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory in relation to protists?
It explains the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.What are some examples of protists that cause human diseases?
Plasmodium (malaria) and Trypanosoma (sleeping sickness).How do protists contribute to the carbon cycle?
Through photosynthesis, they fix carbon dioxide into organic compounds.What is the ecological importance of diatoms?
They are major producers of oxygen and form silica-based cell walls.What is a distinguishing feature of ciliates?
They use cilia for movement and feeding.How do amoebas move?
By extending pseudopodia.What is the function of a contractile vacuole in protists?
To expel excess water and maintain osmotic balance.What are dinoflagellates known for?
Causing red tides and bioluminescence.What is the role of protists in symbiotic relationships?
They can be mutualists, such as in coral reefs, or parasites.What is the significance of protists in evolutionary biology?
They provide insights into the evolution of eukaryotic cells.What are the main groups of protists?
Algae, protozoa, and slime molds.How do protists adapt to different environments?
Through diverse metabolic pathways and reproductive strategies.What is the role of protists in wastewater treatment?
They help decompose organic matter and purify water.What is a common method of locomotion in flagellates?
Using one or more flagella.How do protists impact human health?
Some cause diseases, while others are beneficial in biotechnology.