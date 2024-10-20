Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 28 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 28
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 28 in Mastering Biology?
    Protists and their diversity.
  • What are protists?
    Eukaryotic organisms that are not plants, animals, or fungi.
  • How do protists obtain nutrients?
    Through photosynthesis, ingestion, or absorption.
  • What is a key characteristic of protist reproduction?
    They can reproduce sexually or asexually.
  • What role do protists play in aquatic ecosystems?
    They are primary producers and form the base of the food web.
  • What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory in relation to protists?
    It explains the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.
  • What are some examples of protists that cause human diseases?
    Plasmodium (malaria) and Trypanosoma (sleeping sickness).
  • How do protists contribute to the carbon cycle?
    Through photosynthesis, they fix carbon dioxide into organic compounds.
  • What is the ecological importance of diatoms?
    They are major producers of oxygen and form silica-based cell walls.
  • What is a distinguishing feature of ciliates?
    They use cilia for movement and feeding.
  • How do amoebas move?
    By extending pseudopodia.
  • What is the function of a contractile vacuole in protists?
    To expel excess water and maintain osmotic balance.
  • What are dinoflagellates known for?
    Causing red tides and bioluminescence.
  • What is the role of protists in symbiotic relationships?
    They can be mutualists, such as in coral reefs, or parasites.
  • What is the significance of protists in evolutionary biology?
    They provide insights into the evolution of eukaryotic cells.
  • What are the main groups of protists?
    Algae, protozoa, and slime molds.
  • How do protists adapt to different environments?
    Through diverse metabolic pathways and reproductive strategies.
  • What is the role of protists in wastewater treatment?
    They help decompose organic matter and purify water.
  • What is a common method of locomotion in flagellates?
    Using one or more flagella.
  • How do protists impact human health?
    Some cause diseases, while others are beneficial in biotechnology.