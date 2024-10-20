Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 3 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 3
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • What type of bond links amino acids together in a protein?
    Peptide bond.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in protein structure?
    They stabilize the secondary structure, such as alpha helices and beta sheets.
  • What is the difference between a saturated and an unsaturated fatty acid?
    Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds; unsaturated have one or more double bonds.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates in cells?
    They provide energy and structural support.
  • What is a monosaccharide?
    The simplest form of carbohydrates, such as glucose.
  • What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
    It determines the characteristics and function of the amino acid.
  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The overall 3D shape of a polypeptide, including interactions between R groups.
  • What is a phospholipid and its role in cells?
    A lipid with a phosphate group; forms cell membranes.
  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
    The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.
  • What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
    They act as catalysts to speed up reactions.
  • What is a disaccharide?
    A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharides, like sucrose.
  • What is the function of nucleic acids in cells?
    They store and transmit genetic information.
  • What is the role of cholesterol in cell membranes?
    It maintains membrane fluidity and stability.
  • What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.
  • What is an example of a polysaccharide and its function?
    Starch, which stores energy in plants.
  • What is the role of water in biological systems?
    It acts as a solvent, participates in chemical reactions, and helps regulate temperature.
  • What is the function of lipids in organisms?
    They store energy, form cell membranes, and act as signaling molecules.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in cells?
    They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.
  • What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
    It synthesizes proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
    It modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or use in the cell.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    They digest and recycle cellular waste and consumed materials.
  • What is the role of mitochondria in cells?
    They produce ATP through cellular respiration.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts?
    They conduct photosynthesis in plant cells.