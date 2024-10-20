Mastering biology chapter 3 Flashcards
What is the primary structure of a protein?
The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.What type of bond links amino acids together in a protein?
Peptide bond.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in protein structure?
They stabilize the secondary structure, such as alpha helices and beta sheets.What is the difference between a saturated and an unsaturated fatty acid?
Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds; unsaturated have one or more double bonds.What is the function of carbohydrates in cells?
They provide energy and structural support.What is a monosaccharide?
The simplest form of carbohydrates, such as glucose.What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
It determines the characteristics and function of the amino acid.What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
The overall 3D shape of a polypeptide, including interactions between R groups.What is a phospholipid and its role in cells?
A lipid with a phosphate group; forms cell membranes.What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
They act as catalysts to speed up reactions.What is a disaccharide?
A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharides, like sucrose.What is the function of nucleic acids in cells?
They store and transmit genetic information.What is the role of cholesterol in cell membranes?
It maintains membrane fluidity and stability.What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and stores genetic information; RNA is single-stranded and helps in protein synthesis.What is an example of a polysaccharide and its function?
Starch, which stores energy in plants.What is the role of water in biological systems?
It acts as a solvent, participates in chemical reactions, and helps regulate temperature.What is the function of lipids in organisms?
They store energy, form cell membranes, and act as signaling molecules.What is the role of ribosomes in cells?
They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.What is the function of the endoplasmic reticulum?
It synthesizes proteins and lipids; rough ER has ribosomes, smooth ER does not.What is the role of the Golgi apparatus?
It modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or use in the cell.What is the function of lysosomes?
They digest and recycle cellular waste and consumed materials.What is the role of mitochondria in cells?
They produce ATP through cellular respiration.What is the function of chloroplasts?
They conduct photosynthesis in plant cells.