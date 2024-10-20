Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 30 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 30
1/20
  • What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
    Transport water and minerals from roots to other parts of the plant.
  • How do phloem tissues differ from xylem tissues?
    Phloem transports sugars and nutrients, while xylem transports water and minerals.
  • What role do stomata play in plant physiology?
    Stomata regulate gas exchange and water loss in plants.
  • What is the significance of the cuticle in plants?
    The cuticle is a waxy layer that prevents water loss.
  • Describe the process of transpiration in plants.
    Transpiration is the evaporation of water from plant leaves.
  • What is the function of guard cells in plants?
    Guard cells control the opening and closing of stomata.
  • How do plants adapt to arid environments?
    Plants may have thick cuticles, reduced leaf size, or CAM photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of root hairs in plants?
    Root hairs increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.
  • Explain the cohesion-tension theory.
    It describes how water moves up through the xylem due to cohesion and tension.
  • What is the difference between monocots and dicots?
    Monocots have one seed leaf, while dicots have two.
  • What is the function of the vascular cambium?
    The vascular cambium produces new xylem and phloem cells.
  • How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
    Mycorrhizae enhance nutrient and water uptake for plants.
  • What is the role of lignin in plant cells?
    Lignin provides structural support and rigidity to plant cell walls.
  • Describe the process of phototropism.
    Phototropism is the growth of a plant towards light.
  • What is the function of the apical meristem?
    The apical meristem is responsible for primary growth in plants.
  • How do plants transport nutrients through phloem?
    Nutrients are transported through phloem via pressure flow mechanism.
  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.
  • Explain the process of osmosis in plant cells.
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.
  • What is the significance of secondary growth in plants?
    Secondary growth increases the thickness of stems and roots.
  • How do plants respond to gravity?
    Plants respond to gravity through gravitropism, growing roots downward and shoots upward.