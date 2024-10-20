Mastering biology chapter 30 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 30
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
Transport water and minerals from roots to other parts of the plant.How do phloem tissues differ from xylem tissues?
Phloem transports sugars and nutrients, while xylem transports water and minerals.What role do stomata play in plant physiology?
Stomata regulate gas exchange and water loss in plants.What is the significance of the cuticle in plants?
The cuticle is a waxy layer that prevents water loss.Describe the process of transpiration in plants.
Transpiration is the evaporation of water from plant leaves.What is the function of guard cells in plants?
Guard cells control the opening and closing of stomata.How do plants adapt to arid environments?
Plants may have thick cuticles, reduced leaf size, or CAM photosynthesis.What is the role of root hairs in plants?
Root hairs increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.Explain the cohesion-tension theory.
It describes how water moves up through the xylem due to cohesion and tension.What is the difference between monocots and dicots?
Monocots have one seed leaf, while dicots have two.What is the function of the vascular cambium?
The vascular cambium produces new xylem and phloem cells.How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
Mycorrhizae enhance nutrient and water uptake for plants.What is the role of lignin in plant cells?
Lignin provides structural support and rigidity to plant cell walls.Describe the process of phototropism.
Phototropism is the growth of a plant towards light.What is the function of the apical meristem?
The apical meristem is responsible for primary growth in plants.How do plants transport nutrients through phloem?
Nutrients are transported through phloem via pressure flow mechanism.What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.Explain the process of osmosis in plant cells.
Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.What is the significance of secondary growth in plants?
Secondary growth increases the thickness of stems and roots.How do plants respond to gravity?
Plants respond to gravity through gravitropism, growing roots downward and shoots upward.