Mastering biology chapter 31 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 31
  • What is the primary function of fungi in ecosystems?
    Decomposers breaking down organic material.
  • How do fungi obtain nutrients?
    Through absorption after secreting enzymes.
  • What is mycelium?
    A network of hyphae that forms the body of a fungus.
  • What are hyphae?
    Thread-like structures that make up the mycelium.
  • What is the role of spores in fungi?
    Reproduction and dispersal.
  • What is a lichen?
    A symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic partner.
  • What is the difference between septate and coenocytic hyphae?
    Septate hyphae have cross-walls; coenocytic hyphae do not.
  • What is the significance of mycorrhizae?
    They enhance nutrient absorption for plants.
  • How do fungi reproduce sexually?
    Through the fusion of hyphae from two individuals.
  • What is a basidiocarp?
    The fruiting body of basidiomycete fungi.
  • What are chytrids?
    A group of fungi with flagellated spores.
  • What is the ecological role of endophytes?
    They live inside plants and can provide protection against pathogens.
  • What is the main characteristic of zygomycetes?
    They form zygosporangia during sexual reproduction.
  • What is the function of a fungal cell wall?
    Provides structure and protection, made of chitin.
  • What is the role of fungi in mutualistic relationships?
    They provide nutrients or protection in exchange for carbohydrates.
  • What is the significance of the dikaryotic stage in fungi?
    It is a stage where cells have two distinct nuclei.
  • What are ascomycetes known for?
    Producing spores in sac-like asci.
  • How do fungi contribute to the carbon cycle?
    By decomposing organic matter and releasing carbon dioxide.
  • What is the role of fungi in bioremediation?
    They break down pollutants in the environment.
  • What is a common example of a parasitic fungus?
    Athlete's foot fungus.
  • What is the importance of fungal antibiotics?
    They are used to treat bacterial infections.
  • What is the role of fungi in food production?
    Used in fermentation processes like bread and beer making.
  • What is the significance of the fungal kingdom in biodiversity?
    It is one of the largest and most diverse groups of organisms.
  • What is the role of fungi in plant disease?
    Some fungi are pathogens that cause diseases in plants.
  • What is the function of a fungal sporangium?
    It is a structure where spores are produced.