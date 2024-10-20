Mastering biology chapter 31 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 31
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of fungi in ecosystems?
Decomposers breaking down organic material.How do fungi obtain nutrients?
Through absorption after secreting enzymes.What is mycelium?
A network of hyphae that forms the body of a fungus.What are hyphae?
Thread-like structures that make up the mycelium.What is the role of spores in fungi?
Reproduction and dispersal.What is a lichen?
A symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic partner.What is the difference between septate and coenocytic hyphae?
Septate hyphae have cross-walls; coenocytic hyphae do not.What is the significance of mycorrhizae?
They enhance nutrient absorption for plants.How do fungi reproduce sexually?
Through the fusion of hyphae from two individuals.What is a basidiocarp?
The fruiting body of basidiomycete fungi.What are chytrids?
A group of fungi with flagellated spores.What is the ecological role of endophytes?
They live inside plants and can provide protection against pathogens.What is the main characteristic of zygomycetes?
They form zygosporangia during sexual reproduction.What is the function of a fungal cell wall?
Provides structure and protection, made of chitin.What is the role of fungi in mutualistic relationships?
They provide nutrients or protection in exchange for carbohydrates.What is the significance of the dikaryotic stage in fungi?
It is a stage where cells have two distinct nuclei.What are ascomycetes known for?
Producing spores in sac-like asci.How do fungi contribute to the carbon cycle?
By decomposing organic matter and releasing carbon dioxide.What is the role of fungi in bioremediation?
They break down pollutants in the environment.What is a common example of a parasitic fungus?
Athlete's foot fungus.What is the importance of fungal antibiotics?
They are used to treat bacterial infections.What is the role of fungi in food production?
Used in fermentation processes like bread and beer making.What is the significance of the fungal kingdom in biodiversity?
It is one of the largest and most diverse groups of organisms.What is the role of fungi in plant disease?
Some fungi are pathogens that cause diseases in plants.What is the function of a fungal sporangium?
It is a structure where spores are produced.