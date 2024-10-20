Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 32 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 32
1/25
  • What is the primary focus of Chapter 32 in Mastering Biology?
    Animal diversity and the evolution of body plans.
  • What are the key characteristics of animals discussed in Chapter 32?
    Multicellularity, heterotrophy, and motility.
  • How do animals differ from plants and fungi?
    Animals are heterotrophic and lack cell walls.
  • What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion?
    A rapid diversification of animal life around 541 million years ago.
  • What role do Hox genes play in animal development?
    They regulate the development of body plans.
  • What is bilateral symmetry, and why is it important?
    A body plan with two symmetrical halves; it allows for directional movement.
  • Define cephalization and its evolutionary advantage.
    The concentration of sensory organs at the front end; it aids in efficient movement and response to the environment.
  • What are the three germ layers formed during animal development?
    Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
  • What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
    Protostomes develop the mouth first; deuterostomes develop the anus first.
  • How do sponges differ from other animal phyla?
    They lack true tissues and organs.
  • What is radial symmetry, and which animals exhibit it?
    Symmetry around a central axis; seen in cnidarians and echinoderms.
  • What is the significance of the coelom in animal evolution?
    A body cavity that allows for the development of complex organs.
  • What are the main features of the phylum Cnidaria?
    Radial symmetry, a gastrovascular cavity, and cnidocytes.
  • What is the function of the gastrovascular cavity in cnidarians?
    Digestion and distribution of nutrients.
  • How do flatworms differ from other bilaterians?
    They lack a coelom and have a simple body plan.
  • What is segmentation, and which animal groups exhibit it?
    Division of the body into repetitive segments; seen in annelids, arthropods, and chordates.
  • What are the defining characteristics of the phylum Mollusca?
    A soft body, often with a hard shell, and a muscular foot.
  • What is the role of the notochord in chordates?
    A flexible rod that provides support.
  • How do echinoderms exhibit pentaradial symmetry?
    Their body parts are arranged in fives around a central axis.
  • What is the significance of the water vascular system in echinoderms?
    It aids in movement, feeding, and respiration.
  • What are the main characteristics of arthropods?
    Exoskeleton, segmented body, and jointed appendages.
  • How do nematodes differ from annelids?
    Nematodes have a pseudocoelom and lack segmentation.
  • What is the evolutionary significance of the amniotic egg?
    It allows for reproduction on land without water.
  • What are the key features of vertebrates?
    A backbone, a complex nervous system, and an endoskeleton.
  • How do amphibians bridge the gap between aquatic and terrestrial life?
    They have adaptations for both water and land environments.