Mastering biology chapter 32 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 32
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary focus of Chapter 32 in Mastering Biology?
Animal diversity and the evolution of body plans.What are the key characteristics of animals discussed in Chapter 32?
Multicellularity, heterotrophy, and motility.How do animals differ from plants and fungi?
Animals are heterotrophic and lack cell walls.What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion?
A rapid diversification of animal life around 541 million years ago.What role do Hox genes play in animal development?
They regulate the development of body plans.What is bilateral symmetry, and why is it important?
A body plan with two symmetrical halves; it allows for directional movement.Define cephalization and its evolutionary advantage.
The concentration of sensory organs at the front end; it aids in efficient movement and response to the environment.What are the three germ layers formed during animal development?
Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
Protostomes develop the mouth first; deuterostomes develop the anus first.How do sponges differ from other animal phyla?
They lack true tissues and organs.What is radial symmetry, and which animals exhibit it?
Symmetry around a central axis; seen in cnidarians and echinoderms.What is the significance of the coelom in animal evolution?
A body cavity that allows for the development of complex organs.What are the main features of the phylum Cnidaria?
Radial symmetry, a gastrovascular cavity, and cnidocytes.What is the function of the gastrovascular cavity in cnidarians?
Digestion and distribution of nutrients.How do flatworms differ from other bilaterians?
They lack a coelom and have a simple body plan.What is segmentation, and which animal groups exhibit it?
Division of the body into repetitive segments; seen in annelids, arthropods, and chordates.What are the defining characteristics of the phylum Mollusca?
A soft body, often with a hard shell, and a muscular foot.What is the role of the notochord in chordates?
A flexible rod that provides support.How do echinoderms exhibit pentaradial symmetry?
Their body parts are arranged in fives around a central axis.What is the significance of the water vascular system in echinoderms?
It aids in movement, feeding, and respiration.What are the main characteristics of arthropods?
Exoskeleton, segmented body, and jointed appendages.How do nematodes differ from annelids?
Nematodes have a pseudocoelom and lack segmentation.What is the evolutionary significance of the amniotic egg?
It allows for reproduction on land without water.What are the key features of vertebrates?
A backbone, a complex nervous system, and an endoskeleton.How do amphibians bridge the gap between aquatic and terrestrial life?
They have adaptations for both water and land environments.