Mastering biology chapter 34 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 34
Mastering biology chapter 34
What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.How does the structure of arteries differ from veins?
Arteries have thicker walls to withstand higher pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.What role do capillaries play in the circulatory system?
They facilitate the exchange of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other substances between blood and tissues.What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
It carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and returns oxygenated blood back to the heart.Describe the function of the heart's atria.
The atria receive blood returning to the heart from the body and lungs.What is the role of the ventricles in the heart?
Ventricles pump blood out of the heart to the lungs and the rest of the body.How does blood pressure differ between systolic and diastolic?
Systolic is the pressure during heartbeats; diastolic is the pressure between beats.What is the function of red blood cells?
To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues and carbon dioxide back to the lungs.How do white blood cells contribute to the immune system?
They defend the body against infection and disease.What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
To aid in blood clotting and prevent excessive bleeding.What is the significance of the systemic circuit?
It delivers oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body and returns deoxygenated blood back to the heart.How does the lymphatic system support the circulatory system?
It returns excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and helps in immune responses.What is the function of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
To bind and transport oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.What is the role of the sinoatrial node in the heart?
It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.How do valves function in the heart?
They prevent the backflow of blood, ensuring it flows in the correct direction.What is the importance of the coronary arteries?
They supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle itself.How does the body regulate blood pressure?
Through mechanisms involving the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and hormones.What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
It is the main artery that carries oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.What is the function of the vena cava?
To carry deoxygenated blood from the body back to the heart.How does the heart's electrical conduction system work?
It coordinates the heart's contractions through electrical impulses.