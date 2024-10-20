Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 34 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 34
1/20
  • What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
    To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.
  • How does the structure of arteries differ from veins?
    Arteries have thicker walls to withstand higher pressure; veins have valves to prevent backflow.
  • What role do capillaries play in the circulatory system?
    They facilitate the exchange of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other substances between blood and tissues.
  • What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
    It carries deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs and returns oxygenated blood back to the heart.
  • Describe the function of the heart's atria.
    The atria receive blood returning to the heart from the body and lungs.
  • What is the role of the ventricles in the heart?
    Ventricles pump blood out of the heart to the lungs and the rest of the body.
  • How does blood pressure differ between systolic and diastolic?
    Systolic is the pressure during heartbeats; diastolic is the pressure between beats.
  • What is the function of red blood cells?
    To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues and carbon dioxide back to the lungs.
  • How do white blood cells contribute to the immune system?
    They defend the body against infection and disease.
  • What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
    To aid in blood clotting and prevent excessive bleeding.
  • What is the significance of the systemic circuit?
    It delivers oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body and returns deoxygenated blood back to the heart.
  • How does the lymphatic system support the circulatory system?
    It returns excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream and helps in immune responses.
  • What is the function of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
    To bind and transport oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.
  • What is the role of the sinoatrial node in the heart?
    It acts as the heart's natural pacemaker, initiating the heartbeat.
  • How do valves function in the heart?
    They prevent the backflow of blood, ensuring it flows in the correct direction.
  • What is the importance of the coronary arteries?
    They supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle itself.
  • How does the body regulate blood pressure?
    Through mechanisms involving the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and hormones.
  • What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
    It is the main artery that carries oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
  • What is the function of the vena cava?
    To carry deoxygenated blood from the body back to the heart.
  • How does the heart's electrical conduction system work?
    It coordinates the heart's contractions through electrical impulses.