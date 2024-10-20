Mastering biology chapter 35 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 35

Mastering biology chapter 35
  • What is the primary function of the root system in plants?
    Anchorage and absorption of water and nutrients.
  • How do monocots and eudicots differ in their leaf venation?
    Monocots have parallel venation, eudicots have netted venation.
  • What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth?
    It is responsible for primary growth, increasing the length of the plant.
  • What are the three main tissue systems in plants?
    Dermal, vascular, and ground tissue systems.
  • What is the function of xylem in plants?
    Transport of water and minerals from roots to shoots.
  • What is the function of phloem in plants?
    Transport of sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.
  • What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants?
    Primary growth increases length, secondary growth increases girth.
  • What is the significance of the cuticle in plant leaves?
    It reduces water loss by providing a waxy protective layer.
  • How do guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata?
    By changing shape due to turgor pressure, controlling gas exchange.
  • What is the function of the root cap?
    Protects the root tip and aids in soil penetration.
  • What is the role of lateral meristems in plants?
    Responsible for secondary growth, increasing the thickness of stems and roots.
  • What are trichomes and what is their function?
    Hair-like structures on plants that reduce water loss and provide protection.
  • What is the function of the vascular cambium?
    Produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to secondary growth.
  • What is the role of the pericycle in roots?
    It is involved in the formation of lateral roots.
  • How do plants achieve indeterminate growth?
    Through the continuous activity of meristems.
  • What is the function of sclerenchyma cells in plants?
    Provide structural support with thick, lignified walls.
  • What is the role of the endodermis in roots?
    Regulates the flow of water and nutrients into the vascular system.
  • What is the function of parenchyma cells in plants?
    Involved in photosynthesis, storage, and tissue repair.
  • What is the significance of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
    Prevents passive flow of materials into the vascular cylinder.
  • What is the function of collenchyma cells in plants?
    Provide flexible support to growing parts of the plant.