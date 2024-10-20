Mastering biology chapter 35 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the root system in plants?
Anchorage and absorption of water and nutrients.How do monocots and eudicots differ in their leaf venation?
Monocots have parallel venation, eudicots have netted venation.What is the role of the apical meristem in plant growth?
It is responsible for primary growth, increasing the length of the plant.What are the three main tissue systems in plants?
Dermal, vascular, and ground tissue systems.What is the function of xylem in plants?
Transport of water and minerals from roots to shoots.What is the function of phloem in plants?
Transport of sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.What is the difference between primary and secondary growth in plants?
Primary growth increases length, secondary growth increases girth.What is the significance of the cuticle in plant leaves?
It reduces water loss by providing a waxy protective layer.How do guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata?
By changing shape due to turgor pressure, controlling gas exchange.What is the function of the root cap?
Protects the root tip and aids in soil penetration.What is the role of lateral meristems in plants?
Responsible for secondary growth, increasing the thickness of stems and roots.What are trichomes and what is their function?
Hair-like structures on plants that reduce water loss and provide protection.What is the function of the vascular cambium?
Produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to secondary growth.What is the role of the pericycle in roots?
It is involved in the formation of lateral roots.How do plants achieve indeterminate growth?
Through the continuous activity of meristems.What is the function of sclerenchyma cells in plants?
Provide structural support with thick, lignified walls.What is the role of the endodermis in roots?
Regulates the flow of water and nutrients into the vascular system.What is the function of parenchyma cells in plants?
Involved in photosynthesis, storage, and tissue repair.What is the significance of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
Prevents passive flow of materials into the vascular cylinder.What is the function of collenchyma cells in plants?
Provide flexible support to growing parts of the plant.