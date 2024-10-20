Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 36 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 36
  • What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
    Transport water and minerals from roots to shoots.
  • How do guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata?
    By changing shape due to water pressure, controlling gas exchange.
  • What role do phloem tissues play in plants?
    Transport sugars and nutrients from leaves to other parts of the plant.
  • What is transpiration in plants?
    The process of water vapor loss from plant leaves through stomata.
  • How does cohesion-tension theory explain water movement in plants?
    Water is pulled up through xylem due to cohesion and tension from transpiration.
  • What is the significance of root hairs in plants?
    Increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.
  • What is the function of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
    Regulates the flow of water and minerals into the xylem.
  • How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
    Enhance nutrient and water absorption through symbiotic relationships.
  • What is the role of stomata in plant leaves?
    Facilitate gas exchange and transpiration.
  • What is the difference between apoplastic and symplastic pathways?
    Apoplastic is through cell walls; symplastic is through cytoplasm.
  • How does the pressure-flow hypothesis explain phloem transport?
    Sugars move from high-pressure sources to low-pressure sinks.
  • What is the function of the endodermis in plant roots?
    Acts as a selective barrier for water and nutrient uptake.
  • What is guttation in plants?
    Exudation of water droplets from leaf edges due to root pressure.
  • How do plants adapt to minimize water loss in arid environments?
    Develop features like thick cuticles, reduced leaf size, and CAM photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of aquaporins in plant cells?
    Facilitate water transport across cell membranes.
  • What is the significance of the cohesion property of water in plants?
    Allows water molecules to stick together, aiding in upward transport.
  • How do plants respond to drought stress?
    Close stomata, grow deeper roots, and produce stress hormones.
  • What is the function of the vascular cambium in plants?
    Produces new xylem and phloem cells for growth.
  • What is the role of the cuticle in plant leaves?
    Prevents water loss and provides a barrier to pathogens.
  • How does capillary action assist in water movement in plants?
    Helps water rise in narrow tubes due to adhesion and cohesion.