Mastering biology chapter 36 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 36
Mastering biology chapter 36
What is the primary function of xylem in plants?
Transport water and minerals from roots to shoots.How do guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata?
By changing shape due to water pressure, controlling gas exchange.What role do phloem tissues play in plants?
Transport sugars and nutrients from leaves to other parts of the plant.What is transpiration in plants?
The process of water vapor loss from plant leaves through stomata.How does cohesion-tension theory explain water movement in plants?
Water is pulled up through xylem due to cohesion and tension from transpiration.What is the significance of root hairs in plants?
Increase surface area for water and nutrient absorption.What is the function of the Casparian strip in plant roots?
Regulates the flow of water and minerals into the xylem.How do mycorrhizae benefit plants?
Enhance nutrient and water absorption through symbiotic relationships.What is the role of stomata in plant leaves?
Facilitate gas exchange and transpiration.What is the difference between apoplastic and symplastic pathways?
Apoplastic is through cell walls; symplastic is through cytoplasm.How does the pressure-flow hypothesis explain phloem transport?
Sugars move from high-pressure sources to low-pressure sinks.What is the function of the endodermis in plant roots?
Acts as a selective barrier for water and nutrient uptake.What is guttation in plants?
Exudation of water droplets from leaf edges due to root pressure.How do plants adapt to minimize water loss in arid environments?
Develop features like thick cuticles, reduced leaf size, and CAM photosynthesis.What is the role of aquaporins in plant cells?
Facilitate water transport across cell membranes.What is the significance of the cohesion property of water in plants?
Allows water molecules to stick together, aiding in upward transport.How do plants respond to drought stress?
Close stomata, grow deeper roots, and produce stress hormones.What is the function of the vascular cambium in plants?
Produces new xylem and phloem cells for growth.What is the role of the cuticle in plant leaves?
Prevents water loss and provides a barrier to pathogens.How does capillary action assist in water movement in plants?
Helps water rise in narrow tubes due to adhesion and cohesion.