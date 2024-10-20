Mastering biology chapter 37 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.How do arteries differ from veins?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart; veins carry blood to the heart.What role do capillaries play in the circulatory system?
They facilitate the exchange of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other substances between blood and tissues.What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
It carries blood between the heart and lungs for gas exchange.How does the heart ensure unidirectional blood flow?
Through the use of valves that prevent backflow.What is the function of red blood cells?
To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues.What is the role of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
It binds to oxygen, allowing red blood cells to carry it.How does the lymphatic system support the circulatory system?
By returning excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream.What is the function of white blood cells?
To defend the body against infection and disease.What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
To aid in blood clotting and prevent bleeding.How does blood pressure relate to the circulatory system?
It is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.What is the significance of the systemic circuit?
It carries oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.What is the function of the heart's pacemaker?
To regulate the heartbeat by generating electrical impulses.How do the atria and ventricles differ in function?
Atria receive blood; ventricles pump blood out of the heart.What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
It is the main artery that distributes oxygenated blood to the body.How does the body regulate blood flow to different tissues?
Through the constriction and dilation of blood vessels.What is the function of the coronary arteries?
To supply blood to the heart muscle itself.What is the role of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.How does the body respond to low oxygen levels in the blood?
By increasing the rate and depth of breathing.What is the function of the septum in the heart?
To separate the left and right sides of the heart.