Mastering biology chapter 37 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 37
  • What is the primary function of the circulatory system?
    To transport nutrients, gases, and wastes throughout the body.
  • How do arteries differ from veins?
    Arteries carry blood away from the heart; veins carry blood to the heart.
  • What role do capillaries play in the circulatory system?
    They facilitate the exchange of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other substances between blood and tissues.
  • What is the significance of the pulmonary circuit?
    It carries blood between the heart and lungs for gas exchange.
  • How does the heart ensure unidirectional blood flow?
    Through the use of valves that prevent backflow.
  • What is the function of red blood cells?
    To transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues.
  • What is the role of hemoglobin in red blood cells?
    It binds to oxygen, allowing red blood cells to carry it.
  • How does the lymphatic system support the circulatory system?
    By returning excess tissue fluid to the bloodstream.
  • What is the function of white blood cells?
    To defend the body against infection and disease.
  • What is the role of platelets in the circulatory system?
    To aid in blood clotting and prevent bleeding.
  • How does blood pressure relate to the circulatory system?
    It is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels.
  • What is the significance of the systemic circuit?
    It carries oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
  • What is the function of the heart's pacemaker?
    To regulate the heartbeat by generating electrical impulses.
  • How do the atria and ventricles differ in function?
    Atria receive blood; ventricles pump blood out of the heart.
  • What is the role of the aorta in the circulatory system?
    It is the main artery that distributes oxygenated blood to the body.
  • How does the body regulate blood flow to different tissues?
    Through the constriction and dilation of blood vessels.
  • What is the function of the coronary arteries?
    To supply blood to the heart muscle itself.
  • What is the role of the vena cava in the circulatory system?
    To return deoxygenated blood from the body to the heart.
  • How does the body respond to low oxygen levels in the blood?
    By increasing the rate and depth of breathing.
  • What is the function of the septum in the heart?
    To separate the left and right sides of the heart.